Hilaria Baldwin, 7 kids pile on Alec ahead of ‘unimaginable’ manslaughter charge

Hilaria Baldwin and her seven kids with Alec Baldwin lovingly surrounded the embattled actor in a new social media snap amid his legal battle .

In a message to her Instagram followers Tuesday, the fitness enthusiast, 39, captioned a picture of her family , “I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean.

“Thank you for being our community and our village,” she continued. “You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy.”

Hilaria Baldwin thanked her and Alec Baldwin’s supporters during an “unimaginable” time. hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria concluded, “Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone.”

Earlier this month, prosecutors announced that Alec, 64, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , who was killed after the actor shot her with a prop gun while filming the Western drama “Rust.”

Alec, who is set to be officially charged Tuesday afternoon, faces up to five years in prison. The “30 Rock” alum has vowed via his attorney to fight the charges .

Alec, seen here on the set of “Rust,” has denied any wrongdoing. Instagram

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” lawyer Luke Nikas previously told Page Six.

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the weapons on set, is also expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Hilaria has been sending messages to the public — both outwardly and subliminally — regarding how she feels about the whole ordeal.

The former yoga instructor wore a sweatshirt that had “Empathy” written across the front of it one day after the prosecutors’ announcement.

At the time, she also slammed reporters using her questionable “Spanish” accent , pleading, “On a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please leave my family in peace and let this all play out. OK?”

Hilaria then took to her new podcast, “Witches Anonymous,” to thank her supporters, explaining he would have “crumbled” without them.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” she said in Sunday’s episode.

“Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble, so thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong.”