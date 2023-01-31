ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York

Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
5 Of The Best Places To Get Buttery Croissants In Western New York

National days of celebration involving food always seem silly...until it's a food that you love. Today could be one of those days. January 30th has been designated "National Croissant Day" by whoever it is that gets to designate national days. This means today is National Croissant Day (unless you're reading this on another day - but it's ok...we can pretend every day is National Croissant Day. We won't tell anyone.).
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands!

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. Seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year we are celebrating anything frozen! But, we do and we are. Here are 12 frozen yogurt stands that beckon us inside to fill a cup with delicious frozen yogurt and then suffocate it with a mountain of tasty toppings.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

