Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Calling All Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Auditions To Be Held in Middletown NJ Spring 2023!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! If you have some acting skills, then you should head to Middletown this spring!. A 'Mean Girls' movie musical is set to be filmed in Middletown NJ, and the filmmakers are looking for local talents to be in the movie according to NJ.com! This is so fetch!
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Monmouth County, NJ pizzeria getting attention for unusual slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Map of targets found in Bloomfield, NJ synagogue firebomber’s home, officials say
CLIFTON — Investigators found flammable items and a concerning map when they searched the home of a man charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue early Sunday morning, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, appeared in Newark federal court on one count of attempted use...
Senior citizen robs Holmdel, NJ jewelry store at gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked
TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman. Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec....
NJ man charged in Glen Rock hit & run that killed 83-year-old woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Hit-run kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
First Annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K in Historic Bordentown, NJ in March
On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website. The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will...
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first Ocean County store
BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location. Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County. A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb....
Learn how to make maple syrup all month long in Somerset County
BASKING RIDGE — Maple sugaring has been gaining popularity in New Jersey over the past few years. It is the process by which maple syrup is made out of sap that naturally flows up and down maple trees. Native Americans and colonists began the tradition of maple sugaring centuries...
Police ask for help after hit & run kills 83-year-old Hawthorne, NJ woman
GLEN ROCK — The public has been asked to help track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run in the borough killed an 83-year-old pedestrian early Monday. Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, was struck after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Glen Rock police.
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
