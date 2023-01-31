Read full article on original website
Related
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
NJ Man Charged in Glen Rock Hit-and-run That Killed a 83-year-old Woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Eunice Dwumfour: 5 Things To Know About NJ Councilwoman Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds
Eunice Dwumfour was a member of the Sayreville City Council, elected in 2021. She was also a business analyst and member of the Human Relations Commission. She was shot and killed outside of her home on Wednesday, February 1. New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed on Wednesday, February 1....
Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence
SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again. But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
tapinto.net
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: On Wednesday evening a robbery took place at a private residence in a neighborhood on the north side of town. According to Holmdel Police, one suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. The remaining suspect fled into the wooded area between Windswept Road and Sage Street. He was last seen running through yards on Sage Street, near Crocus Drive.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Ocean County man indicted for murdering wife, abandoning her body along road
Toms River, NJ – Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, has been officially charged with first-degree Murder in connection with the death of his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. The murder took place on Sunday, October 30th. According to police, “A woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries was observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in the Township of Ocean.” Upon their arrival, police located the body of Dawn Cruz. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, her husband, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to the police in Berkeley Township. The post Ocean County man indicted for murdering wife, abandoning her body along road appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in Custody For Molotov Cocktail Hurled at Bloomfield, NJ, Temple
BLOOMFIELD — The masked man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a Jewish Temple on Sunday morning is in custody, according to the mayor. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department," Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said on social media Wednesday evening.
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say
A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
Months after dogs die in NJ official’s vehicle, state takes over investigation
The mystery of what led to the death of a Gloucester County K9 and another dog in the county fire marshal's vehicle took another turn with a change in the law enforcement agency leading the investigation. K-9 Ember, who was in the care of fire marshal Shawn Layton, and Layton's...
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vineland, NJ, Man Sentenced For Drug-Induced Death of Teen in 2020
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for the drug-induced death of a teen in 2020. On Monday, 44-year-old Freddie W. Smith was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court to 12 years behind bars on a charge of first-degree strict liability. According to the...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0