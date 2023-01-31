Toms River, NJ – Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, has been officially charged with first-degree Murder in connection with the death of his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. The murder took place on Sunday, October 30th. According to police, “A woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries was observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in the Township of Ocean.” Upon their arrival, police located the body of Dawn Cruz. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, her husband, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to the police in Berkeley Township. The post Ocean County man indicted for murdering wife, abandoning her body along road appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO