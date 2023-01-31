ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

TAPinto.net

Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence

SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.  But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs

NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: On Wednesday evening a robbery took place at a private residence in a neighborhood on the north side of town. According to Holmdel Police, one suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. The remaining suspect fled into the wooded area between Windswept Road and Sage Street. He was last seen running through yards on Sage Street, near Crocus Drive.
HOLMDEL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County man indicted for murdering wife, abandoning her body along road

Toms River, NJ – Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, has been officially charged with first-degree Murder in connection with the death of his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. The murder took place on Sunday, October 30th. According to police, “A woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries was observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in the Township of Ocean.” Upon their arrival, police located the body of Dawn Cruz. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, her husband, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to the police in Berkeley Township. The post Ocean County man indicted for murdering wife, abandoning her body along road appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say

A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
