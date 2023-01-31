Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin on McCarthy calling plays, Cowboys wide receiver help
Michael Irvin joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to discuss Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties after the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of Round 1 picks after Broncos traded Saints for Sean Payton
There is only one more game left to impact the 2023 NFL Draft order, but the bottom of the first round got a shakeup on Tuesday. The Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the rights to Payton and a third-round pick.
Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]
Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.
49ers QB Brock Purdy's stunning run earns him new nickname
The 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft took over as the Niners starting signal-caller early in Week 13 when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury. "Jimmy G." was reinserted as the starter in Week 2 after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Purdy quickly...
MLive.com
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
Where Bengals land in 2023 NFL draft order after playoff exit
It’s all about the offseason now for the Cincinnati Bengals after the playoff exit. One of the biggest landmarks on that journey, of course, is the 2023 NFL draft. There, the Bengals will pick 28th (technically 29th after Miami forfeited the 21st pick, making it a 31-pick round):. Chicago...
Watch: Trevor Lawrence scores 19 in Precision Passing at Pro Bowl Games
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games got started Thursday evening and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence kicked off the festivities. The Jaguars’ second-year quarterback — who was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for the Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes — was the first participant of the first event: Precision Passing.
Where are the Commanders in the NFC East right now?
Three weeks of playoffs have passed us, so where are the Washington Commanders thus far in this offseason?. The Commanders have publicly announced that they have interviewed Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville and Thomas Brown to fill the offensive coordinator position. Eric Bieniemy is now said to...
Marconews.com
Tony Romo breaks down Super Bowl LVII and Sean Payton's new gig
Cowboys great Tony Romo stopped by to chat with Mackenzie Salmon about Super Bowl LVII and his thoughts on Sean Payton taking the Broncos head coaching job.
Jaguars' QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery
The former CFL quarterback underwent surgery this week, according to TSN.com.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Jones, Barkley
ESPN’s John Keim notes the Commanders would love to bring back DT Daron Payne but they have to sort through a lot of budget questions, including how much owner Dan Snyder will sign off on spending as he’s heading out the door and whether they can afford to keep Payne with other prominent pending free agents in coming seasons like DE Montez Sweat and DE Chase Young.
