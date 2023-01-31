The title should read that she died when someone HIT HER head on . Poor woman was just driving along and done drunk or clueless person killed her. The headline makes it sound like she was at fault
Absolutely disgusting! At 29 years of age you should have your 💩💩💩together and be home in bed sleeping for work or at work! Not out driving drunk killing hard working needed people! Of course the cause of the accident just walks away... it's always this way... To this woman's children my prayers, sympathy and thoughts.. but there are no words right now that will help with the pain inflicted on you all. 🙏❤ I only hope that God will wrap his loving arms around you all to give you strength & peace. Hold onto one another...
don't drink and drive! the go fund me says the a hole who hit her is suspected of driving drunk. senseless and selfish
Comments / 11