TROY — The Troy Aquatic Center is now hiring lifeguards for the 2023 pool season. Lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older to apply, and certified in lifeguard training. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Applications can be completed on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov or through a link posted on the Troy Aquatic Center Facebook page. Applications are also available at the Troy Recreation Department office located inside Hobart Arena.

TROY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO