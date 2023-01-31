Read full article on original website
Piqua man sentenced for identity fraud and theft
TROY – A Lima man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 18 months for identity fraud, grand theft, and misuse of a credit card. Donnie McCoy, 39, received 18 months for each charge to be served concurrently by Judge Jeannine N. Pratt of Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Piqua man dies in Mercer Co. crash
CELINA — A Piqua man lost his life in a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Mercer County. According to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, the sheriff’s office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash of the year in Mercer County. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 911 call on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:14 a.m. on the report of a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road in Granville Township.
Funds for animal shelter, Pleasant Hill OK’d by MC Commissioners
TROY – The Miami County Animal Shelter and the village of Pleasant Hill both received financial contribution from the Miami County Commissioners, which was approved at their general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Animal Shelter received $13,000 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for lost revenue due...
Walnut Grove-Clark County Road closed
ELIZABETH — Walnut Grove-Clark County Road will be closed between Dayton-Brandt Road and Alcony-Conover Road for tree removal. The road will be closed on Thursday, Feb.2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be accessible to buses and emergency traffic.
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 22-28 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Walking the halls
Larry and Kathy Goodman of Troy take a morning walk at Hobart Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2. The couple usually walks two miles, twice a day and head to Hobart Arena when the weather turns cold so that they can exercise in comfort.
Piqua Junior High School honor roll, honorable mention, commended lists
PIQUA — Seventh grade students on the second quarter Honor Roll (3.75 – 4.0 GPA): Cameron Albright, Averi Alderton, Julianna Alexander, Aiden Allen, Brennen Angle, Sawyer Barga, Rogan Baumann, Wyatt Behm, Laila Beireis, Jillian Boyd, Madison Cantrell, Gracie Davis, Ashlyn Deal, Blake Deal, Liam Fast, Tristyn Frazier, Isabell French, Dane Funderburg, Avery Gansheimer, Stephen Gigliotti, Dalan Goff, Keelan Greene, Hunter Grissom, Parker Hickerson, Annabelle Hicks, Laila Hobart, Carson Holtvogt, Andrew Hostetter, Kaylee Huber, Soraya Hudson, Jonathan Huelskamp, Connor Knick, Lucas Koenig, Ava Krommanecker, Bryer Langston, Chloe Laqui, Joseph Lavey, Jason Lin, Zaine Longshore, Anderson Lyman, Karsen Lyman, Libby Magoteaux, Mazzimo Martinez, Layla McDowell, Kamri Mendenhall, Maison Miller, Adaleigh Mitchell, Meyah Murphy, Brayden Myers, Jasmine Nickels, Maya Odura, Jayden Ostendorf, Jace Palmer, Aiden Penrod, Lillian Pierron, Aldin Poeppelman, Annalyse Pummill, Bailey Quinter, Samil Ramirez, Violet Ray, Sai Reed, Skylar Reindel, Leila Roberts, Michael Rowley, Zipporah Rucker, Audryna Rudy, Emilee Schulz, Ethan Shaw, Adalynne Shawler, Audrey Shelby, Gabriel Sloan, Dominic Snapp, Evin Spark, Grady Stillwell, Zayne Strong, Raygan Swabb, Allison Szachta, Taylor Tevis, Sevahna Thompson, Samantha Toopes, Jack Vore, Aubrey Wagner, Piper Ward, Max Willoughby, Josiah Wolfe, Ella Worley-Josefovsky and David Yohey.
Learn the art of macramé with Destinee Javier
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering a macramé class on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held at Fearless Finds located at 3979 S. Tipp Cowelsville Road and taught by owner, Destinee Javier. The cost to attend is $40 for residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township and $42 for non-residents. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: www.tmcomservices.org.
Troy Council considers urban beekeeping
TROY — Members of the Troy City Council are preparing to vote on proposed changes to the city’s beekeeping regulations, which would allow residents within the city limits to keep and maintain beehives on their properties. The council’s safety and health committee discussed the proposed changes at a...
Piqua High School seniors Cox, Frazier, Schmiesing, Trombley, Voskuhl make college choices
PIQUA — It was a special signing day at Piqua High School Wednesday. Five football players signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Anson Cox, Elijah Frazier, Sam Schmiesing, Jackson Trombley and Jacob Voskuhl made their college choices official. And they were a big part...
Harmon elected UVCC BOE president
PIQUA — Three new board members and election of officers was held during the organizational meeting Jan. 23 for the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education,. Joining the board was Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools, Maria Brewer, Bradford Exempted Village School District, and Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village School Distric. Their terms of office is through Dec. 31, 2025.
Troy High School second quarter Honor Roll list
TROY — The following Troy High School students have earned a grade average of 3.50 – 3.74 for the first semester and have been named to the Honor Roll. Freshmen: Khloe Aberle, Savannah Alexander, Sydney Astor, Jayden Atkins, Trenton Blanchard, Zachary Compliment-Larger, Evan Couch, Matthew Cox, Holden Dobrzeniecki, Danielle Duff, Maria Echevarria, Leah Ellison, Greta Fullenkamp, Lauren Garber, Davonna Harris, Ester Hasbargen, Grace Herzog, Amayah Kennedy, Klowey Kerr, Riley King, Josie Line, Layla Lucas, Marshelle Manning, Tyler Manuel, Nora Mercer, Sophia Michalos, Landry Niles, Devin Schwartz, Henry Shuman, Carson Smith, Samantha Stephenson, Thomas Tompkins, Dylan Unger, Vivian Walker, Elias Wenning, Davis Williams and Landan Wolfe.
Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup
DAYTON — The Troy girls basketball team picked up a 37-31 road win over Stebbins Wednesday in MVL action. Troy, 7-14 overall and 7-10 in the MVL, will host Piqua Saturday to close the regular season. The Trojans trailed the first three quarters, before rallying in the fourth quarter.
Barnes selected as FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The February 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Haley Barnes. She is the daughter of Jacob and Melissa Barnes of Troy. Barnes is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Barnes was a member of the Animal Welfare and Behavior...
Covington High School Honor Roll, Principal’s List
COVINGTON — Covington High School released its second quarter Honor Roll and Principal’s List. Freshman who earned their spot on the Principal’s List are: Brock Gessner, Brodie Manson, Owen Leistner, Caleigh Gilpin, Dakohta Kenworthy, Whitney Burns, Addison Ventura, Jackson Witt and Timothy Taubert. Students in the freshman...
Troy Aquatic Center seeks lifeguards for 2023 season
TROY — The Troy Aquatic Center is now hiring lifeguards for the 2023 pool season. Lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older to apply, and certified in lifeguard training. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Applications can be completed on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov or through a link posted on the Troy Aquatic Center Facebook page. Applications are also available at the Troy Recreation Department office located inside Hobart Arena.
Troy Stadium enhancements closer to goal
TROY — The Stadium and Turf Enhancement Project (STEP) at Troy Memorial Stadium and Ferguson Field is nearly 75% to its fundraising goal. According to a press release from the STEP project committee, the goal is to raise $3.9 million privately to replace natural grass with artificial turf at both of the heavily used high school venues in Troy, as well as make other enhancements.
Local students on Lee University’s Dean’s List
CLEVELAND, TENN. — Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement: Ella Fecher,...
18+ three-day watercolor class with local artist
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 3-day watercolor painting class for beginners ages 18 and older on Feb. 9, 16, and 23, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will complete three paintings while learning about materials and techniques used in watercolor painting. Each session will have unique subjects and styles. The cost of the 3-day class is $50 for residents and $52 for non-residents. All supplies are provided.
Troy residents required to file 2022 tax return
TROY — Troy residents are required to file a 2022 city of Troy tax return, regardless of whether tax is due. Everyone age 18 or over who lives in Troy will need to file a municipal income tax form by April 18, 2023. Those who own and operate a...
