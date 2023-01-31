Buckeyes land commitment from Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was thin at cornerback last season, especially after it suffered various injuries through the year.

The Buckeyes are dipping into the transfer portal to make sure they aren’t thin at cornerback again next season.

Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

“I’ve been an Ohio State fan my entire life and everything worked out in my favor to get there,” Igbinosun told On3 on why he chose Ohio State. “They have a history of producing first-round cornerbacks and I want to be next. Another huge reason is their receiving core , they’re the best wideouts in college football and competing against the best everyday will only make me better.”

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back, who started 10 games last season for the Rebels, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He joins a cornerback room that features Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock as potential starters, along with second-year cornerbacks Ryan Turner and Jyaire Brown, as well as two new freshmen the Buckeyes picked up on the recruiting trail in the class of 2023.

Cornerback depth chart projection before Igbinosun picked Ohio State

Projected starters: Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock

The Buckeyes are losing two regular contributors at cornerback this offseason. Starter Cameron Brown is off to the NFL, while J.K. Johnson transferred to LSU after starting five games for Ohio State this past season. But the Buckeyes are getting Denzel Burke back, and after an impressive freshman season and an injury-filled second campaign, he should be the top cornerback on the roster. He’ll likely be joined by Jordan Hancock, who will have high expectations in his third season at Ohio State. This unit has a chance to be special — if Burke and Hancock can stay healthy.

Projected backups: Jyaire Brown, Ryan Turner, Jermaine Mathews, Calvin Simpson-Hunt

This is among the thinnest positions on the roster, and Ohio State will certainly be in the market to add a cornerback through the transfer portal following spring camp. But if anything can alleviate those concerns, it would be the emergence of Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner in their second year. Five-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews enrolled early, paving the way for potential playing time as a true freshman. The room needs depth that is currently doesn’t have. Mathews could help provide it.