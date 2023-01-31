Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School. Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.
Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 4th In a Row
The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, beating Bryant 66-43 at The Pit at the University of Maine. Maine led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town Coyotes Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity basketball on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people...
Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Brewer Girls Fall to Lawrence 72-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls fell to Lawrence 72-40 on Monday night, January 30th. Lawrence led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 41-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had 4 players in double-figures. Madalyn Provost...
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices will close in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WGME
Northern Maine braces for extreme wind chill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An extremely cold end to the week will bring brutal wind chill temperatures to northern Maine. An expert at the National Weather Service in Caribou says the cold spell will last about 36 hours. "When we’re in the brunt of it, which will be Friday night and...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
Once a Decade Kind of Cold on Friday & Saturday in Northern Maine
It’s an understatement to say it can be really cold in Aroostook County, Maine. But the extreme cold we’re going to get on Friday and Saturday only comes around about once every 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. (See below). Once in Decade Kind of Cold...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
