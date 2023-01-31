Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
How a strict gun safety measure divided the state of Oregon
There have been well over 3,500 firearm deaths in the U.S. so far in 2023, including the recent mass shootings in California. That’s according to a database by the Gun Violence Archive. William Brangham traveled to Oregon earlier this year to explore a voter-approved measure that aims to reduce gun violence. But as he discovered, the new law has sharply divided the state.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: ‘Greater Idaho’ movement on Idaho lawmakers’ agenda; Kotek budget omits OSU-Cascades funding
Idaho lawmakers consider ‘Greater Idaho’ movement. A committee is now considering the ‘Greater Idaho’ movement in the Idaho House of Representatives. House Joint Memorial 1 states the Idaho Legislature is ready to begin talks with the Oregon Legislature on the proposal, which would move Idaho’s border west and annex 15 Oregon counties. Greater Idaho now has support from 11 Oregon counties east of the Cascade Mountains. But several southwest Oregon counties were removed from the proposed map after voters in Douglas and Josephine counties rejected the measure last May. It would take an act of both state legislatures, and the approval of Congress, to shift the border. A full hearing before the Idaho House committee on state affairs is scheduled for later this month. (OPB Staff)
opb.org
‘We need change’ — moms and others rally for better addiction treatment in Oregon
More than 200 people from across Oregon met with legislators and rallied outside the state capitol yesterday to demand better addiction treatment. Pam Connelly, from the tiny Columbia River town of Deer Island, held a sign with the name “Kyle” outlined in hearts, for her son who’d just reached 10 months of sobriety. “He’s my boy, he’s my purpose for being here. And he’s an amazing human being who has a disease,” she said. “I am so proud of him.”
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
opb.org
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute
An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
opb.org
Advocates for summer programming for Oregon kids again try asking the Legislature for funds
In each of the last few years, supporters of afterschool and summer learning programs have seen a familiar pattern: they show up in Salem to push for money; legislators listen and eventually agree to put money into summer programs. It leaves school and community leaders grateful for the money but scrambling to put classes and activities together before school lets out in June.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon gets funding to improve safety and reduce traffic deaths
Federal money coming to Oregon to tackle risky traffic areas. Oregon will be getting seven grants, worth a total of about $24 million, to help reduce traffic fatalities in high-crash areas. The Biden administration announced the grants Wednesday morning as part of the $800 million “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The majority of Oregon’s funding will go toward projects on 122nd Avenue in Portland. A 5-mile stretch of that road is among the most dangerous traffic areas in the metro area. The money will be used for more street lighting, protected bike lanes, new crosswalks and several more traffic improvements. Planning grants will also go to Oregon Metro, as well as Lane, Douglas and Jefferson counties, and the cities of Hermiston and Ontario. (OPB Staff)
opb.org
The Northwest seemed to have fewer illegal cannabis problems last year. Law enforcement leaders want that to continue
Your browser does not support the audio element. Robert Hammer is the special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division – also known as HSI – in the Pacific Northwest. He sat down with Jefferson Public Radio’s Roman Battaglia to discuss the state of illegal cannabis in Southern Oregon, and how law enforcement is helping victims of human trafficking.
Comments / 0