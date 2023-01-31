KU collective helps Jayhawks basketball stars hawk mini-NIL jerseys

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Mass St. Collective continues to come up with creative ways to help the defending national champion KU men’s basketball team maximize their name, image and likeness.

In its latest venture, Mass Street has teamed up with MiniJerzeys to facilitate NIL deals with almost every player on the KU men’s basketball roster. MiniJerzeys is a provider of custom athletic apparel and merchandise. They specialize in team wear, NIL merchandise and miniature sports jerseys.

And it’s the mini jerseys that KU stars are now promoting on social media as part of their NIL partnership with MiniJerzeys.

According to MiniJerzeys and Mass St., 12 players on the KU hoops roster are included in the partnership, including Jalen Wilson, who is one of the leading candidates for national player of the year. Wilson is averaging 21.4 points and has 12 20-plus point games.

Wilson, who has an On3 NIL Valuation of $637,000, was a key difference maker in the Jayhawks’ win this past weekend on the road at Kentucky. As one of the top stars of college basketball, it’s no surprise that Wilson is front and center in the promotion of the $34.99 mini jerseys from MiniJerzeys.

“What’s up ya’ll, Jalen here,” Wilson says in a video promoting the NIL jersey. “Please swipe up, click the link and go purchase my new mini jersey. Rock chalk.”

Other KU players that have MiniJerzeys include:

Ernest Udeh Jr.

Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Mass St. creative on NIL front

This is hardly the first creative partnership from Mass St.

The collective helped KU quarterback Jalon Daniels partner with adidas and Charlie Hustle. Plus, it facilitated a deal between backup quarterback Jason Bean and Serious Bean Co. in November. But Mass St. really turned heads in December when it helped seal a NIL deal between five KU student-athletes and the Legacy Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Wendy’s franchises in Kansas and Missouri. Along with the new partnerships, the Legacy Restaurant Group and Wendy’s became the presenting sponsors of the recently launched Mass St.’s Women’s 100 Club.

Its partnerships like the ones with adidas, Charlie Hustle, Wendy’s, and now with MiniJerzeys, that continue to firmly establish Mass St. as one of the most ambitious and successful groups in the NIL market.

MiniJerzeys also has NIL deals across the country

While the deal with KU basketball and Wilson are the first major headliner partnerships by the company, the Chicago-based MiniJerzeys also has NIL agreements with players across the country.

For example, 18 student-athletes at Alabama have NIL deals with MiniJerzeys, including Bryce Young, Ga’Quincy McKinstry and many of the school’s top softball players. MiniJerzeys also has deals in place to sell replica jerseys of student-athletes at Loyola Chicago, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois.