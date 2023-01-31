ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler makes final recruiting pitch to 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
 5 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor plans to commit on National Signing Day, but before that, teams are making their final pitches to him.

Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina are among the schools still in contention to land him, and each have visited his family over the past few weeks in their home. Current recruits from the programs have been pushing for him on social media as well, and on Tuesday, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler joined in on South Carolina’s efforts.

“Come on home and be special fam!” Rattler, a former five-star recruit himself, wrote on Twitter.

Harbor is the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Washington D.C.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, South Carolina has a very slim lead for his commitment at 29.2 percent.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Harbor has an On3 NIL Valuation of $301K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Nyckoles Harbor:

“Has the best combination of size and speed we’ve seen from a young prospect as a national-level sprinter at 6-foot-5 and over 230 pounds. Runs under 10.4 seconds in the 100 meters with the size and length of a premier pass rushing prospect. Plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school, but has developed into more of an EDGE prospect as a junior. Shows his considerable athleticism as a pass rusher with high end closing speed. Is also able to locate and track the ball as a tight end. Still unrefined technically as a pass rusher. Productive against sub-par competition.”

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

