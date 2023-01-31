Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Fairfax approves safety improvements study after deadly crash on Lee Chapel Road
Following a crash that killed two teenagers and left a third in critical condition, lawmakers in Fairfax County are asking transportation officials to look into safety improvements on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Pat Herrity's board matter, which orders the...
arlnow.com
Free Urban Tree Canopy Benefits Webinar: Securing Arlington’s Forest Assets
Learn about the new assessment of Arlington’s urban tree canopy and the many ecological and social benefits trees provide. Staff from the Green Infrastructure Center (GIC) will share study results and compare canopy cover for different areas of Arlington.The webinar will include assessments of ecosystem services such as stormwater mitigation, air quality, carbon uptake, and urban heat islands. For background on Arlington trees see the “Tree Benefits: Growing Arlington’s Urban Forest” presentation at http://www.gicinc.org/PDFs/Presentation_TreeBenefits_Arlington.pdf.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 22 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $275,000 while the most expensive was $1,837,020. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 33 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ffxnow.com
Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center
Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
ffxnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
‘Extreme Bravery’: Hero Train Mechanic Dies Protecting Woman from DC Metro Mass Shooter As Passengers Disarm Gunman
A mass transit worker for the Metro rail system in Washington, D.C., was killed while protecting a passenger from a mass shooter on Wednesday morning, officials in the nation’s capital said. “Obviously an incredibly sad day today here at Metro,” Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Randy Clarke...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire
A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
Inside Nova
Prince William, Manassas wastewater capacity expansion could cost $100M
Manassas and Prince William County are jointly hoping to keep the water running, planning a wastewater capacity expansion that could cost upwards of $100 million between the two jurisdictions. For Manassas, the expansion is needed in large part due to Micron, as the city plans to meet the future demand...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Rent Growth Slowed in 2022 — “Add together the past five years… and the Arlington apartment market has somewhat underperformed the nation as a whole, according to new data… But that’s largely owing to the steep initial decline in apartment rents at the very start of the pandemic… 2020: -13% in Arlington, -1% nationwide. 2021: +16% in Arlington, +18% nationwide. 2022: +4% in Arlington, +4% nationwide.” [Sun Gazette]
WJLA
Man's BMW carjacked at gunpoint in Crystal City; Arlington police looking for 4 men
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday in Crystal City, Arlington police said, adding that they are now looking for four men in connection to the crime. The incident took place around 10:14 p.m. in the 400 block of 23rd Street S. A man was...
Falls Church News-Press
Fairfax County School Bus Fire Put Out Safely
According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive. According to the...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 2, 2023
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 21133 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Feb 2, 2023. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar. 10:00...
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
