Falls Church, VA

arlnow.com

Free Urban Tree Canopy Benefits Webinar: Securing Arlington’s Forest Assets

Learn about the new assessment of Arlington’s urban tree canopy and the many ecological and social benefits trees provide. Staff from the Green Infrastructure Center (GIC) will share study results and compare canopy cover for different areas of Arlington.The webinar will include assessments of ecosystem services such as stormwater mitigation, air quality, carbon uptake, and urban heat islands. For background on Arlington trees see the “Tree Benefits: Growing Arlington’s Urban Forest” presentation at http://www.gicinc.org/PDFs/Presentation_TreeBenefits_Arlington.pdf.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)

This past week saw 22 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $275,000 while the most expensive was $1,837,020. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 33 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center

Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list

Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire

A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
VIENNA, VA
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William, Manassas wastewater capacity expansion could cost $100M

Manassas and Prince William County are jointly hoping to keep the water running, planning a wastewater capacity expansion that could cost upwards of $100 million between the two jurisdictions. For Manassas, the expansion is needed in large part due to Micron, as the city plans to meet the future demand...
MANASSAS, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Rent Growth Slowed in 2022 — “Add together the past five years… and the Arlington apartment market has somewhat underperformed the nation as a whole, according to new data… But that’s largely owing to the steep initial decline in apartment rents at the very start of the pandemic… 2020: -13% in Arlington, -1% nationwide. 2021: +16% in Arlington, +18% nationwide. 2022: +4% in Arlington, +4% nationwide.” [Sun Gazette]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Fairfax County School Bus Fire Put Out Safely

According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive. According to the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 2, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 21133 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Feb 2, 2023. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar. 10:00...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

