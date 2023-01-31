Wind Advisory for the Grande Ronde Valley near La Grande until 4 a.m. Thursday. Breezy today in NEOR around 20-30 mph and gusts around 45-55 mph. Cloudy and cool across the region with temps feeling slightly warmer than yesterday. Tonight, will be dry and cloudy with similar overnight lows in the mid to low 20s. Chance of sun this afternoon as clouds will clear out a little and stay partly cloudy through this evening.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO