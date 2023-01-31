ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

In-state WR Cayden Burger felt at home at Ole Miss, but his recruitment process is just getting started

By Ben Garrett
 5 days ago
In-state wide receiver Cayden Burger was one of the many visitors for Ole Miss over the weekend

The recruitment process is just getting started for in-state WR Cayden Burger, but he's already taking early steps to find his college home.

