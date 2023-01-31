4-star 2024 LB Jeremiah Beasley sets commitment date

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley will make his college commitment on March 15, he announced on Tuesday.

Among the finalists are: Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Beasley is the No. 250 overall prospect and No. 24 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 6 player in Michigan.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Michigan State as the slight favorite to land a commitment from Beasley at 42.2%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Beasley currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.2K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.