Hubert Davis provides important update on Puff Johnson's availability vs. Pitt

Eric Espada via Getty Images.

Puff Johnson has not played in two weeks since North Carolina‘s victory over Boston College due to a knee injury, and head coach Hubert Davis said he is likely to miss at least one more game.

The Tar Heels play Pitt on Wednesday. While Davis did say Johnson was going to do some practicing Monday during his weekly Monday Zoom press conference, he doesn’t think his forward will be ready to give it a go in the Dean Dome.

“In regards to Puff, he continues to get better, Davis said. “He’ll be limited today in practice. I’d be surprised if he was available for Wednesday against Pitt. He’s getting better and progressing, but it’s been slower than anticipated. I’d be surprised. I’m not ruling out but I’d be surprised if he would be ready to go on Wednesday versus Pitt.”

Puff Johnson is an important bench piece for Hubert Davis’ team

All five of North Carolina’s starters play at least 30 minutes a game but Johnson is the top minute-getter off the bench at 15.0 minutes per game. He has also made two starts this year.

Johnson’s injury did come at a good time in the schedule. He has only missed two games because the Tar Heels had an eight-day break between its win over Syracuse and the game against Pitt.

“I think this stretch has been a lot,” Davis said last week. “And I think this time, this week off, is good for two things. One, to be able to catch our breath and be able to heal our bodies and be able to rest. Number two, we’ll have an opportunity to work on us. I felt like over the last month and a half every one of our practices has been in preparation, like for a scout, for an opponent. So you’re working on yourself, but you’re working on yourself in regards to the team that you’re playing against.