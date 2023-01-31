GC LIVE: 24 hours until the Nyckoles Harbor announcement

Gamecock Central LIVE’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark dive into the South Carolina Gamecocks’ pursuit of five-star Nyckoles Harbor with about 24 hours to go until his announcement.

There is a little over 24 hours remaining until five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is set to announce his decision.

Michigan, Maryland, Miami, Oregon and South Carolina all are in Harbor’s final five.

USC head coach Shane Beamer met with Harbor back on Wednesday night, and the Oregon Ducks picked up his final official visit over the weekend.

Harbor is the number 21 overall prospect and number one 1 athlete in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also ranked by the On3 Consensus as the top prospect in Washington D.C.

More on Harbor from his On3 Scouting Profile:

Nyckoles Harbor is the ultimate definition of a multi-sport star at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. Along with his talents on the gridiron, Harbor is one of the best sprinters in the country. He ran a 10.38-second 100-meter time and a 21.36-second 200-meter time as a sophomore. “He runs the 100-meter in 10.3 seconds. He can jump out of the gym. He chases down every quarterback. He has a 3.8 GPA. He works as hard as anyone,” Harbor’s high school coach, Robert Harris, said. Harbor’s father, Azuka Harbor, works as a contamination control engineer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. His mother, Saundra Harbor, works as a pharmacist. His sister, Giovanna Harbor, is a Penn State alum. He lists cooking as his hobby. Harbor plans to either major in medicine or in engineering.

The two-sport athlete, who also excels as a sprinter in track and field, recently posted the country’s fastest indoor 60 meter dash time – and a personal record – at 6.64 seconds.

“It’s a great up-and-coming program,” Harbor told On3 in January of South Carolina. “You see that the program is going to be strong. Coach (Shane) Beamer is doing something good down there.”

