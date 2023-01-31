5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor has mind made up on commitment decision

River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh received an offer from Oklahoma Friday. He announced the news on Twitter. Marsh is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 2 player in Michigan.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO