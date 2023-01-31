Read full article on original website
Firefighters put out blaze at Douglasville home
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A family was able to escape from their Douglasville home Wednesday after it caught fire and spread quickly, according to officials. Just before 3:20 p.m., Douglas County firefighters and paramedics got a call reporting the blaze and saw smoke billowing in the air before they even arrived at the home. The home is in the 2400 block of Summer Lake Road.
Woman, newborn baby fighting for their lives after shooting at DeKalb condos plagued with issues
ATLANTA — A woman and her newborn baby are fighting for their lives after a shooting at a troubled DeKalb County condo complex, police said. “It’s so scary. We [are] human you know, we trust God, but it’s not safe all the time,” said Brannon Hill resident Betty Tamrat.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
Pregnant woman, newborn in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Woman struck, killed by train in Gainesville, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman critically injured. She was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the post.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
appenmedia.com
Shooting victim sees outpouring of help from businesses, coworkers
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Less than a week before Christmas, Heather Quiggle was shot six times by an ex-boyfriend while she slept in her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. She and her boyfriend, who was shot three times, survived the attack. Her son fled the house unharmed.
Anticipated freezing weather prompts DeKalb warming centers to open
DeKalb County will open four warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m. Temperatures in the area are expected to dip below freezing Friday night and will be just above freezing on Saturday night. The four centers are Fire Station...
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
Brookhaven Police livestreams 911 calls directly to on-duty officers
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is now livestreaming its emergency calls directly to officers in the field. In October 2022, it became the first agency in Georgia to allow officers to hear the caller's voice in real-time, a release stated. This allows officers to be able to immediately identify the caller's location without any delays.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
Deputies searching for missing man, may be traveling to Gwinnett
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
Officers perform PIT maneuver on I-20 west, driver taken into custody: APD
ATLANTA — An alleged assault led to a brief chase on I-20 west near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police said it started around 2:12 p.m. at the Quick Pick Convenience Store along Forsyth St. SW when officers received a tip about an assault taking place. When officers arrived they attempted to take the person sitting in the driver's seat into custody. That's when APD said the driver reversed their car with the door open, hit an officer and took off.
