Gwinnett County, GA

11Alive

Firefighters put out blaze at Douglasville home

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A family was able to escape from their Douglasville home Wednesday after it caught fire and spread quickly, according to officials. Just before 3:20 p.m., Douglas County firefighters and paramedics got a call reporting the blaze and saw smoke billowing in the air before they even arrived at the home. The home is in the 2400 block of Summer Lake Road.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman struck, killed by train in Gainesville, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman critically injured. She was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the post.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Brookhaven Police livestreams 911 calls directly to on-duty officers

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is now livestreaming its emergency calls directly to officers in the field. In October 2022, it became the first agency in Georgia to allow officers to hear the caller's voice in real-time, a release stated. This allows officers to be able to immediately identify the caller's location without any delays.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Officers perform PIT maneuver on I-20 west, driver taken into custody: APD

ATLANTA — An alleged assault led to a brief chase on I-20 west near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police said it started around 2:12 p.m. at the Quick Pick Convenience Store along Forsyth St. SW when officers received a tip about an assault taking place. When officers arrived they attempted to take the person sitting in the driver's seat into custody. That's when APD said the driver reversed their car with the door open, hit an officer and took off.
ATLANTA, GA
