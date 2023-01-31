Read full article on original website
Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Wakefield HS Locked Down Due To Possible Trespasser: Arlington Police (DEVELOPING)
Wakefield High School has been placed into lockdown due to a report of a possible trespasser, according to police.The Arlington County Police Department was called to the school at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 to investigate the incident.The school was placed on lockdown and there is ex…
Metro passengers tackle shooter on train after three shot and one killed
WASHINGTON — Police say passengers likely saved lives when they tackled the man accused of shooting two people and killing a Metro employee as the alleged shooter held a gun to another woman's head. "There was so much panic," said Timour Skrynnikov who was a passenger on a Metro...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Germantown, Maryland
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. First responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been...
Classes canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday after armed police search
ARLINGTON, Va. — Classes are canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday, officials announced Thursday evening. This comes after video showed the scary moments Arlington County Police officers searched classrooms while carrying long guns during a temporary lockdown Thursday. "We will keep the building open during normal hours to...
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
Maryland man arrested for Fairfax City carjacking
It was determined that a man entered an idling vehicle, punched a passenger in the chest and tried to take their phone. He then forced the passenger out of the vehicle and drove away. The passenger was not injured during the encounter.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
fox5dc.com
3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody. Metro...
Woman found dead in Silver Spring home, suspect in custody
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring during a welfare check on Wednesday. At about 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. When officers went inside the home, […]
Armed Loitering Teens Caught On Video Running After Gun Goes Off
Police are on the lookout for a group of teens after a shooting in Brooklyn, authorities announce. A complaint about shots being fired in the area of 4th Street and Dell Street was made around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Anne Arundel County police. The complaint stated that...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WJLA
Man's BMW carjacked at gunpoint in Crystal City; Arlington police looking for 4 men
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday in Crystal City, Arlington police said, adding that they are now looking for four men in connection to the crime. The incident took place around 10:14 p.m. in the 400 block of 23rd Street S. A man was...
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
WJLA
Arlington Co. police release safety tips after carjacking reports increase in the area
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department released safety tips on Wednesday after carjackings are reportedly on the rise in the region. Just in January, APD received five separate reports of carjackings and plans to increase police resources in areas where the carjackings are more prominent. However, here's what police say you can do on your end to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim:
Police investigate stabbing in Manassas
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
