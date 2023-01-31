ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Shore News Network

Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning

Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Arlington Co. police release safety tips after carjacking reports increase in the area

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department released safety tips on Wednesday after carjackings are reportedly on the rise in the region. Just in January, APD received five separate reports of carjackings and plans to increase police resources in areas where the carjackings are more prominent. However, here's what police say you can do on your end to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim:
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

