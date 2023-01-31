Read full article on original website
New Senior Center at Independence Public Library
The Independence Public Library now has a brand new Senior and Community Center for the community. The Center is located on the second floor of the library, and has plenty of space that is both comfortable and accessible. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the space was...
Caldwell County Health Department to host CPR and AED class
The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold a hands-only CPR and AED class. The American Red Cross training will be held in the health department’s basement on February 27th from 2 to 4 pm. Class space is limited. Register by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at...
Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club
The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser. “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.
Audo: Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild members meet monthly to sew, decide what charities to assist and what quilting events to attend
The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild sews, donates to charities, and attends quilting events. The group meets in the basement of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the first Tuesday of each month. Sewing starts at 9:30 in the morning, and the business meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening. The next meeting will be on February 7th.
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards during annual banquet
Awards were presented at the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on January 26th. The 2022 award winners included the Assel Family, Doug, Juanita, and Maggie Assel, receiving the Outstanding Personal Community Service. Edie Miller with Workforce Solutions Missouri was honored as Chamber Person of the Year and the...
Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
Program assisting parents in helping children adjust to divorce to be offered in Chillicothe
A program to assist parents in helping their children adjust to divorce will be held in Chillicothe one time each month in 2023. The next Focus on Kids session will be held at the Livingston County Extension Office on February 15th from 9 am to 11:30 am. Other sessions will be March 8th, April 12th, May 10th, June 14th, July 12th, August 9th, September 6th, October 11th, November 8th, and December 13th.
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
Grand River Conference Honor Choir to perform on February 4th
The Grand River Conference Honor Choir will perform on February 4th. The concert will be held in the Trenton Performing Arts Center at 5 pm. Brad Newbold will be the director with Janis Newbold as the accompanist.
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship now available
Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship are now available in the THS Counsellor’s Office. The scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the current school year and may be used for tuition, books, and fees or college housing at any college, university, or technical school. It is a one-time award payable to the institution on behalf of the student. For the first time, the award has been increased to $500.00.
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
Severe weather training scheduled for February 15th in Kingston
Tornado and severe weather spotter training will be held in Kingston at the Caldwell County Health Department on February 15th at 7 pm. Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caldwell County Health Department will host the training, which is open to the public.
Johnson County eatery lands on list of most romantic restaurants in America
Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood is the only Kansas City-area restaurant to land on OpenTable's list of the top 100 romantic restaurants.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clay County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
Missouri man hospitalized after crash with a semi
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man
Two from St. Joseph hospitalized after crashing north of Clarksdale
