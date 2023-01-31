Read full article on original website
Free workshop on “Life With a Chronic Condition” to be held in Albany
A free six-week workshop will be held in Albany about life with a chronic condition. Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions will be at the Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center Wednesdays from 10 am to 12:30 pm, starting February 1st and running through March 8th. Instructors Kaylie Walker and...
Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club
The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser. “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.
Audo: Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild members meet monthly to sew, decide what charities to assist and what quilting events to attend
The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild sews, donates to charities, and attends quilting events. The group meets in the basement of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the first Tuesday of each month. Sewing starts at 9:30 in the morning, and the business meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening. The next meeting will be on February 7th.
New Senior Center at Independence Public Library
The Independence Public Library now has a brand new Senior and Community Center for the community. The Center is located on the second floor of the library, and has plenty of space that is both comfortable and accessible. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the space was...
Severe weather training scheduled for February 15th in Kingston
Tornado and severe weather spotter training will be held in Kingston at the Caldwell County Health Department on February 15th at 7 pm. Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caldwell County Health Department will host the training, which is open to the public.
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department conducts alcohol compliance checks at 14 locations
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports there was one alleged violation when an alcohol compliance check was conducted on Friday. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force to conduct compliance checks at 14 locations in Chillicothe and Livingston County. Grant money was...
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards during annual banquet
Awards were presented at the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on January 26th. The 2022 award winners included the Assel Family, Doug, Juanita, and Maggie Assel, receiving the Outstanding Personal Community Service. Edie Miller with Workforce Solutions Missouri was honored as Chamber Person of the Year and the...
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
Preparations for 2023 Trenton High School Alumni weekend kick into high gear
Preparations for the 2023 Trenton High School Alumni weekend kick into high gear this weekend as alums are invited to assist in the annual mailing scheduled for Sunday, February 5th. Class representatives from all classes are requested to support the effort where nearly 6,000 letters will be prepared for mailing...
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night
In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
Osborn Driver Seriously Injured in Wednesday Afternoon Crash
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An Osborn man was seriously injured in an accident with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 3:12 pm as 32-year-old Osborn resident Travis Evans was southbound on Route K and the semi, operated by a New York resident, was eastbound on US 36 Highway. The semi failed to yield and struck Evans’ vehicle on the passenger side, pushing the vehicle off the roadway.
Crash on Interstate 35 injures man from Kidder
A resident of Kidder was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Clay County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 69-year-old Robert Potts who was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital. The northbound SUV traveled off the left...
Obituary & Services: Kurt Alan Reith
Kurt Alan Reith, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. Kurt was born the son of Alvin P. and Dorothy (Hook) Reith on April 6, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas. He was a 1963 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri. He then attended medical technologist school in St. Louis, Missouri. Kurt was united in marriage to Phyllis McKenzie on November 6, 1964, in Brookfield, Missouri. She survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969 during Vietnam. He then served 20 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Kurt worked in the medical field for 20 years. He then worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for 20 years. Kurt was a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and the Chillicothe Car Club. Kurt had a passion for cars and golfing.
