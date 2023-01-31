Kurt Alan Reith, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. Kurt was born the son of Alvin P. and Dorothy (Hook) Reith on April 6, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas. He was a 1963 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri. He then attended medical technologist school in St. Louis, Missouri. Kurt was united in marriage to Phyllis McKenzie on November 6, 1964, in Brookfield, Missouri. She survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969 during Vietnam. He then served 20 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Kurt worked in the medical field for 20 years. He then worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for 20 years. Kurt was a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and the Chillicothe Car Club. Kurt had a passion for cars and golfing.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO