mynbc5.com
Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold
With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
Where to find shelter from the cold
Here are some emergency warming centers open Friday ahead of the blistering cold expected to arrive by morning.
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
mynbc5.com
Multiple outdoor activities delayed or cancelled due to extreme cold weather
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some ski resorts have chosen to suspend lift operations, while events like Plattsburgh's Tanneman Boom have already been rescheduled to next weekend. But the people who made those changes want people to know why it was the right decision. Lots of businesses and organizers have...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Winter birding basics
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter weather doesn’t stop wildlife. In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid reports on how birds can be active even in the most inclement conditions. We know that many birds fly south for the winter, but we headed north to the Colchester Causeway with...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $329,900 Essex Junction home with accessibility features, including a ramp to enter the home
This home in Essex Junction has hardwood floors throughout as well as accessibility features such as a walk-in shower. The home was renovated to turn a third bedroom into the dining room but could be fixed back into a three bedroom home. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $329,900. Square...
A Burlington Pup Visited Every Vermont Town — and Peed in Most, Too
Sophie, a 15-year-old shih tzu from Burlington, has made canine history: She's likely the first pup to have peed in nearly every town in the state — and she appears to be the first pooch to have visited each one. Stephanie Young, executive director of the 251 Club of...
mynbc5.com
Snow squalls Thursday night usher in bitter cold
Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet days with at least some sunshine. Intense snow squalls will blow through Thursday evening as an Arctic front arrives. This marks the leading edge of an intensely cold airmass. Many roads will become snow-covered as the squalls move from northwest to southeast!. Air temperatures...
Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale
The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
vermontjournal.com
Green Union cannabis dispensary opens in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – New shop owner, and 14-year Plymouth resident, Al Baran’s New York accent surfaced on occasion as he ran through his story leading up to the decision to purchase the Salt Ash Inn, a 200-year-old inn in Plymouth, Vt., when he was 27 years old. Like...
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA
The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
Burlington prepares for sub-zero temperatures
Subzero temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday in much of Vermont and New York, leaving many outdoor events cancelled. Vermont state leaders urge people to be prepared, and to stay indoors if needed. But one community may stand vulnerable: the unhoused.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
mynbc5.com
Black-owned businesses to support in Vermont
February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, where we observe annually historical Black figures, events and the contributions made by the African diaspora. We’re taking time to shine a light on Black-owned businesses you can support, not just during Black History Month, but year-round, especially when shopping for Valentine’s Day, for your home, and for the holidays.
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WCAX
Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon. “The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics. Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of...
