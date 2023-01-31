UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates .Austin Energy reports 51,000+ customers without power
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures.NEW: ice risk worsens, warnings extended
Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages:
Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report an outage by calling 512-322-9100. Customers can also check for outages here .
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative covering multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas is currently reporting one outage . To report an outage by phone, call 800-949-4414.How to check for Central Texas power outages
Oncor Electric Delivery serving parts of Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties is reporting nine outages, affecting around 212 customers in Central Texas.
Customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, calling (888) 313-4747, or by checking online .
Pedernales Electric Cooperative serves parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties and is reporting four outages with around 377 meters affected. PEC members can report outages through PEC SmartHub, by calling 888-883-3379, or by texting “OUTAGE” to 25022.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
