Texas State

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

By Eniola Longe
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates .

Austin Energy reports 51,000+ customers without power

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures.

NEW: ice risk worsens, warnings extended

Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages:

Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report an outage by calling 512-322-9100. Customers can also check for outages here .

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative covering multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas is currently reporting one outage . To report an outage by phone, call 800-949-4414.

How to check for Central Texas power outages

Oncor Electric Delivery serving parts of Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties is reporting nine outages, affecting around 212 customers in Central Texas.

Resources

Customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, calling (888) 313-4747, or by checking online .

Pedernales Electric Cooperative serves parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties and is reporting four outages with around 377 meters affected. PEC members can report outages through PEC SmartHub, by calling 888-883-3379, or by texting “OUTAGE” to 25022.

Comments / 6

ThePenderosa
5d ago

There's ICE accumulations people, which cause falling limbs and/or trees, so let's not automatically jump straight to a failing grid. 🙄

James Wimpy
5d ago

A biannual event ! Summer & Winter ! Why is it not possible to upgrade our power grid? Who is in charge ? Think !

