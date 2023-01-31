Read full article on original website
WOUB
Federal Hocking Boys claim TVC-Hocking Title with win over Waterford
WATERFORD, Ohio (WOUB) – The Federal Hocking boys basketball team sealed their top spot in the TVC-Hocking after defeating the Waterford Wildcats 77-49. Not only did the Lancers clinch the title, they continued to push their win streak to an impressive 17 games. If you could describe this game...
WOUB
Meigs falls just short in overtime against Jackson
POMEROY, Ohio (WOUB) – The Marauders came into Tuesday’s game with a record of 5-11 looking to spark a run at the end of the season. Meigs faced a tough opponent playing the Jackson Ironmen, and although Meigs battled hard, they were defeated 39–37 in overtime. The...
WOUB
Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes take down River Valley in pivotal win.
Nelsonville Ohio, (WOUB) – The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes defeated the River Valley Raiders 60-51 on Senior night. Both teams started out the game playing hard defense and not giving the other open shots, but the Raiders were able to jump out to an 11-9 first quarter lead. In the...
WOUB
Acuff’s 29 points leads Eastern Michigan past Ohio Men’s Basketball 90-79
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 29 points for Eastern Michigan in the 90-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night. Acuff added six assists for the Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kevin-David Rice finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
WOUB
Trimble Tomcats heat up with big time win over South Gallia
The Trimble Tomcats trampled the South Gallia Rebels, by a score of 77-65 to improve to 10-7 on the season. The Tomcats and Rebels were equally matched throughout a grueling 1st quarter. However, Thanks to an early 8-point surge in the beginning of the 2nd, the Tomcats were able to create some distance from the Rebels. Trimble went into the half up 42-29.
WOUB
WOUB Senior Spotlight: Max Brunke
Brunke worked as the social media coordinator for Gridiron Glory and served as a technical director for both Gridiron Glory and NewsWatch. ATHENS, Ohio – Max Brunke, a journalism news and information major at Ohio University, has created content for social media since he was in high school, but working at WOUB helped him expand his media skills into new areas that he never imagined before. Brunke grew up in Lewis Center, Ohio, and while in middle school, he ran a few social media accounts that gained traction. While making the transition into high school, his sister, who was an editor for the high school newspaper, strongly encouraged him to take a journalism class.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
WTAP
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WSAZ
Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
