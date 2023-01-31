Brunke worked as the social media coordinator for Gridiron Glory and served as a technical director for both Gridiron Glory and NewsWatch. ATHENS, Ohio – Max Brunke, a journalism news and information major at Ohio University, has created content for social media since he was in high school, but working at WOUB helped him expand his media skills into new areas that he never imagined before. Brunke grew up in Lewis Center, Ohio, and while in middle school, he ran a few social media accounts that gained traction. While making the transition into high school, his sister, who was an editor for the high school newspaper, strongly encouraged him to take a journalism class.

