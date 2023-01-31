The Clinton County Council held the first of two required public hearings on the Clinton County Courthouse project and the Annex Project Tuesday night. The thrust of the meeting was for the Council’s consideration of a resolution making a preliminary determination to enter into a lease agreement or lease agreements to pay the cost of leasing real estate for the following two separate and independent projects — the renovating and equipping of the County Courthouse and the construction and equipping of a new County Annex Building for use by the county.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO