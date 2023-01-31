ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

HomePod reviews, iPhone parental controls, foldable macs, Mastodon vs Twitter

On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, the initialHomePod reviews are in, Samsung announces the S23 Ultra, why you should use Guided Access, your hosts' hot take on foldable Macs, and more!. That...
Apple Insider

Some Pioneer Blu-ray drives don't work in macOS Ventura 13.2

Users are encountering an error when trying to use select Pioneer Blu-ray and optical drives, seemingly starting withmacOS Ventura 13.2. Multiple posts across support forums and an official message from Pioneer indicates that owners...
Apple Insider

New Macs, HomePod, and an event deleted scene — January 2023 in review

Apple packed out January with expected new devices, it failed to deliver some others, and it did everything without any event — even though it apparently planned to. January has been a quiet...
Apple Insider

Who predicted Apple's Christmas quarter right & who was wrong?

Stock analysts get paid to have opinions — and they're not always great. Here's who was right about Apple's Christmas quarter — and who was wrong. The company reported $117.15 billion in...
Apple Insider

Mac Studio may never get updated, because new Mac Pro is coming

A refresh of theMac Studio with an M2 Ultra may not happen soon or at all, because of the Mac Pro. Apple's introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January, as well...
Apple Insider

Apple still dominates tablet sales in contracting market

While Apple's holiday season earnings werelower than expected because of manufacturing issues in China, new research says that iPad sales actually increased year over year. According to analyst firm TechInsights, the overall tablet market...
Apple Insider

Tim Cook: iPhone manufacturing shortfall main reason for earnings miss

After Apple's warning in November about COVID issues, CEO Tim Cook still mainly blames manufacturing problems in China for why Apple sold "significantly less" of theiPhone 14 range than expected. Speaking in an earnings...
Apple Insider

Shargeek Retro 67 review: Nostalgia plus power equal a winning formula

The Shargeek Retro 67 wall charger uses a classic Macintosh design for a bit of nostalgia, but also to show total output on its "LED Matrix" display. It's a surprisingly compelling feature with today's state of charging.
Apple Insider

New super high-end iPhone could arrive by 2024

Apple is thinking about extending the Pro line ofiPhone even farther upwards, with a report from a reliable leaker insisting it could arrive in 2024. Rumors since the middle of 2022 have put forward...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Plus component orders near zero, amid low demand

Apple has cutiPhone 14 Plus display orders down to a small portion of total iPhone shipments, as demand is apparently far below Apple's initial expectations. The iPhone 14 Plus took the place of the...
Apple Insider

Apple stock on wild ride after earnings

Apple's stock saw an immediate and sharp decline as the company reported earnings that didn't live up to Wall Street's expectations, but as Tim Cook talked about it a strange recovery happened. The stock...
Apple Insider

Netflix says strict new password sharing rules were posted in error

New Netflix rules that would have enforced a limitation on users' sharing passwords are reportedly a mistake and don't apply in the US — for now. Netflix has long been planning to cut...
Apple Insider

Aqara begins rollout of Matter firmware for M2 hubs

Aqara has officially begun its rollout of new firmware for its M2 hub to enable Matter compatibility with more than 40 Zigbee accessories, though it won't be available to everyone initially. Starting today, users...
Apple Insider

Apple says 2 billion of its devices are in active use

In a bright spot in Thursday's earnings report, Apple has disclosed that it has two billion active devices, including theiPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and other products. The figure, announced as part of Apple's latest...
Apple Insider

Unopened first-gen iPhone expected to fetch $50,000 at auction

An unused and unopenediPhone hit the auction block on Thursday, where it's expected to bring a minimum of $50,000. The auction, held by LCG Auctions, began on Thursday and will continue until February 19.
Apple Insider

LG adds Apple services to hundreds of webOS-equipped smart TVs

LG offers an all-in-one solution for smart TV manufacturers to add its webOS platform to their products, and it was just updated withApple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit. LG manufactures and sells TVs...
Apple Insider

Apple services have more than 935 million paid subscriptions

In the quarterly earnings announcement, Apple said that the number of subscriptions across its platforms increased from 900 million to 935 million just in the December quarter. Apple counts every subscription made through the...
Apple Insider

Apple's Q1 earnings hit hard by iPhone production problems

Apple has hauled in $117.15 billion in revenue for its first quarter results of 2023, with the earnings impacted by both an economic downturn and Chinese factory issues. Announced on Thursday before the traditional...
Apple Insider

Apple collects nearly all of the profit in the worldwide smartphone market

In 2022, Apple's operating profit share of the worldwide smartphone market reached a recent high of 85%, and the company shipped 70 million iPhones in the fourth quarter. Driven by sales of the iPhone 14 launched in September, Apple has achieved its highest-ever global smartphone shipment, revenue, and operating profit share in 2022.

