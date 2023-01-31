Montclair homicides: 3 adults found dead in Ramona Place house 02:21

Sheriff's deputies found three dead adults in a house in Montclair on Ramona Place Monday night. A homicide investigation was in progress Tuesday.

Monday at 9:06 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a two-story house on the 4800 block of West Ramona Place in Montclair.

All three were victims of homicide, according to the department. All three victims suffered gunshot wounds, a sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

Investigators ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, saying no one was in custody, but at least one suspect was at large.

The sheriff's spokesperson advised the neighborhood to keep doors and windows locked.

Investigators were also searching the open garage of a single-story residence next door to the house where the victims were found.

The identities, ages or genders of the victims were not released.

The homicide investigation was ongoing.