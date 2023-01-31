Columbia police reopen murder investigation into woman’s 1994 death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police are reopening a Columbia murder investigation that dates back nearly three decades.

Virginia Davis, 43, of Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 1500 block of Patsy lane on June 6, 1994.

According to the Columbia Police Department, her death was a homicide but a suspect has yet to be identified in the case.

ABC 17 News covered Davis's murder back in 1994. A neighbor reportedly called police after not seeing Davis for a few days. Officers then went to Davis's home to check on her and found her in the kitchen with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.

Police began investigating it as a suspicious death and later ruled it a homicide.

ABC 17 News spoke with a neighbor of Davis's back in 1994 and said Davis was friendly, loved her five dogs and suffered from Lupus.

Forrest Connard said, "I believe that she was a nice woman and very gregarious and that's it, she was very friendly."

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Columbia police last month found a suspect in an even colder case -- a 1984 rape case that was revitalized by DNA. James F. Wilson is now in Boone County to face trial after his capture in North Carolina.

