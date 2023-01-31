ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Kevin Keatts not overlooking Florida State despite Seminoles' record

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXd1x_0kXefK2z00
Grant Halverson | Getty Images

You can’t afford to overlook anyone on your schedule, especially in the ACC. That’s exactly what NC State’s Kevin Keatts is trying to get across to his team ahead of their game tomorrow against Florida State.

Ahead of their matchup with the Seminoles, Keatts said during his pregame press conference that he wants the Wolfpack focused on the team rather than the record. He is well aware that, although they sit eight games under .500, FSU is as capable as any team in the league of coming into PNC Arena and getting a win.

“They’re good. I think if anybody in this league looked at their record and said we’re playing against a team that’s 7-15? I think that’s a huge mistake,” said Keatts. “All you’ve got to do is look at the Clemson game, them going on the road and winning at Pitt. They’re really good.”

“It’s unfortunate. Because, obviously, they’re going to get heavily penalized for what happened in November and December with a lot of injuries and then not having one of their better players for 16 games. But this team is as talented as any team that we’re going to play in this league,” Keatts said. “They can beat anybody on any given night…They’re really good. And Leonard has done a really good job for a lot of years.”

Florida State currently sits at 7-15 overall on the season. However, the Seminoles have found much better success in ACC play at 5-6 against the league. That includes their win over Pittsburgh but also features narrow misses at Virginia and against Clemson.

If the Wolfpack wants to remain in the Top-5 of the ACC, they have to enter each game, including Wednesday night’s, with the same amount of respect for their opponent. If not, Keatts is worried Florida State could catch them by surprise and hand them their fifth conference loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
GREENSBORO, NC
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Florida State men’s basketball players of all time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (BVM) – Through the years, the Florida State men’s basketball program has seen some special seasons. The Seminoles have made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1972, and making two Elite Eight runs in 1993 and 2018. Since Leonard Hamilton has been at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee

Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
keiseruniversity.edu

Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member

Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare knocked offline because of suspected ransomware attack

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night. “This is an ongoing, emerging situation that is requiring the attention of everyone at TMH,” said Rebeccah Lutz, Director of Marketing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy