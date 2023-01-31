ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WW pursuit ends in arrest

WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

People Displaced by Kennewick Fire Late Wednesday Night

Kennewick fire triggered by newly installed light switch (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) Kennewick fire triggered by newly installed light switch (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) A home in Kennewick will be uninhabitable until wiring can be fixed, say investigators. Three people displaced by Wednesday night fire. According...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Caller credited in stolen car bust

PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

