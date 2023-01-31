Dairy farmers across Washington state and the country will get $100 million in funding for pandemic assistance, Washington Senator Patty Murray announced Monday. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. The program was created in December 2020 and has reimbursed qualified dairy farmers for 80% of their losses of milk sales from July to December 2020, up to 5 million pounds, according to Sen. Murray. The $100 million will help mid-size dairy farmers get reimbursements for up to 9 million pounds from that same time period. That will help Washington state producers cover losses in fluid milk sales for hundreds of millions of pounds of milk.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO