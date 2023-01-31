The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO