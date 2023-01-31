Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
columbusunderground.com
12 New Restaurants Headed for the University District
A wave of new restaurants is headed for the University District. From Lane Avenue to the north and King Avenue to the south, a dozen new (or recently opened) restaurants, coffee shops and more are populating High Street to feed the Ohio State masses. Starting south and working our way...
614now.com
Following renovation, iconic Columbus sandwich shop to reopen dining room for the first time since 2020
Since the outbreak of COVID, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, one of the city’s most iconic sandwich shops, has had its original storefront closed to in-person diners. Later this month, though, that will change. According to Michelle Johnson, Katzinger’s Business Manager, the German Village deli will be closing on Feb. 13...
myfox28columbus.com
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
columbusmonthly.com
Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years
The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
614now.com
Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus
Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
The Whitney House in Worthington welcoming customers back with refreshed look, menu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Whitney House in Worthington closed for two weeks last month, but that didn’t mean the team took a break. The restaurant at 666 High St. passed eight years of business late last year. Ownership marked the occasion with a refresh of both the space and the menu. “This […]
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off. Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for...
Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
Columbus resident to be a contestant on "Survivor 44"
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is the first Columbus resident to compete on the rugged competition show.
Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
NBC4 Columbus
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
Buckeye Chuck did not leave burrow; 6 more weeks of winter ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion's famous groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, has predicted six more weeks of winter during the annual Groundhog Day celebration. Buckeye Chuck's prediction is the same as his friend in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted a long winter. Buckeye Chuck has predicted what the next six weeks of...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin police released Nalah Jackson in felony case weeks before kidnapping of Thomas boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected of stealing two cars and crashing them both, Dublin police detained high-profile kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson weeks before police say she stole another car with 5-month-old twins inside. The Columbus abductions on Dec. 19 of Ky'Air and Kason Thomas prompted a statewide amber alert....
Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
