Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road, the week of Jan. 30. Crews will be raising manholes in this part of Dawson Road. They will the working from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until the work is complete. Drivers...
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
Delay in equipment delivery holds up opening of Albany Transportation Center
ALBANY — Driving by Albany’s new bus station on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, everything looks ready for business. The same is true for the interior of the building. But there’s one little holdup. “What we’re waiting for is the main breaker that powers the electrical board,” city Transportation...
Traffic Alert: Temporary Lane Closures in Albany
ALBANY, GA – According to a press release from the City of Albany’s Public Information Officer Krista Monk,. “Beginning the week of January 30, 2023, crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road to raise manholes. Crews will be working...
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Americus holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues of growing gun violence and crime in the region were brought up before law enforcement, city leaders and school officials in Americus. The city held a community forum Monday night to get a better idea of residents’ concerns and offering solutions to the problems.
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We now know what caused a fatal fire in Albany on Sunday. The Albany Fire Department says that smoking near an oxygen tank caused the fire to start. Experts say that this is a situation they only see once every few years. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, was...
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy. The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
