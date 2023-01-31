Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies Tragically
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost one of their all-time franchise legends with word that Sidney Thornton, who played running back for the team in the 1970s, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints look to the past to determine their future at quarterback?
Drew Brees’ name came up twice at the Senior Bowl, the first time referencing his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints, the next referencing how hard it has been to find his replacement since he left. The Saints are in a spot teams often find themselves when a...
NOLA.com
The Saints have reportedly hired a prominent college assistant to join the defensive staff
The New Orleans Saints have hired former Georgia and Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to the team's staff, Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday. Grantham, 56, most recently served as an analyst on the Alabama staff during the 2022 season, and had reportedly interviewed for the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position.
NOLA.com
Catching up with the local products who made an impression at the Senior Bowl
Eight players with local ties participated in Senior Bowl practices this week, and a number of them turned heads with their performances in practice. Among the notable performers this week were Tulane products Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams, Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood) and Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (St. Helena).
NOLA.com
See how the Philadelphia Eagles went from long shots to Super Bowl 57 favorites
The Philadelphia Eagles were an afterthought as far being a Super Bowl contender last February, but that is no longer the case 12 months later. The Eagles opened at +4000 to win Super Bowl 57, which was the same as the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.
NOLA.com
Three thoughts and observations on the Saints after a couple days at the Senior Bowl
This time last year, the New Orleans Saints were splitting their duties at the Senior Bowl, spending some of their time evaluating the prospects and the rest focusing on finding a replacement for recently retired coach Sean Payton. It was different this time around. Though New Orleans does have some...
