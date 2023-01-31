ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Catching up with the local products who made an impression at the Senior Bowl

Eight players with local ties participated in Senior Bowl practices this week, and a number of them turned heads with their performances in practice. Among the notable performers this week were Tulane products Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams, Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood) and Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (St. Helena).
