Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa
Penn State continues its streak as the No. 1 team in the NWCA Coaches Poll.
The Nittany Lions took down No. 2 Iowa 23-14 on Jan. 27 in the second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the year. There are 10 other Big Ten teams in the top-25 including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Northwestern, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 21 Illinois, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 24 Michigan State.
Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings .
NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll January 31, 2023
|Rank
|Team (First)
|Record
|Points
|Conf.
|Previous
|1
|Penn State (14)
|(11-0)
|350
|Big Ten
|1
|2
|Iowa
|(12-1)
|336
|Big Ten
|2
|3
|Iowa State
|(12-2)
|313
|Big 12
|4
|4
|Ohio State
|(11-1)
|304
|Big Ten
|6
|5
|Cornell
|(9-2)
|290
|EIWA
|5
|6
|Michigan
|(9-2)
|285
|Big Ten
|3
|7
|NC State
|(11-1)
|259
|ACC
|8
|8
|Missouri
|(6-2)
|243
|Big 12
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|(7-3)
|242
|ACC
|7
|10
|Nebraska
|(7-3)
|220
|Big Ten
|11
|11
|Oklahoma State
|(9-2)
|208
|Big 12
|10
|12
|Minnesota
|(11-2)
|194
|Big Ten
|12
|13
|Northwestern
|(5-2)
|191
|Big Ten
|14
|14
|Northern Iowa
|(5-3)
|148
|Big 12
|15
|15
|Wisconsin
|(7-7)
|146
|Big Ten
|13
|16
|North Dakota State
|(8-2)
|136
|Big 12
|16
|17
|South Dakota State
|(11-2)
|133
|Big 12
|18
|18
|Pittsburgh
|(8-2)
|113
|ACC
|24
|19
|Arizona State
|(4-4)
|98
|Pac-12
|17
|20
|Appalachian State
|(7-2)
|62
|SoCon
|19
|21
|Illinois
|(5-5)
|57
|Big Ten
|20
|22
|Indiana
|(7-2)
|45
|Big Ten
|25
|23
|Rutgers
|(9-5)
|33
|Big Ten
|23
|24
|Michigan State
|(8-5)
|30
|Big Ten
|22
|25
|Penn
|(6-4)
|26
|EIWA
|NR
Dropped Out : No. 21 Lehigh (6-9). Others Receiving Votes : Lehigh 23, West Virginia 22, Northern Colorado 14, Cal Poly 8, Air Force 5, Stanford 5, Oregon State 4, Columbia 3, Maryland 3, North Carolina 1.
