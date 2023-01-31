Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa

Penn State continues its streak as the No. 1 team in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions took down No. 2 Iowa 23-14 on Jan. 27 in the second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the year. There are 10 other Big Ten teams in the top-25 including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Northwestern, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 21 Illinois, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 24 Michigan State.

Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings .

NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll January 31, 2023

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Penn State (14) (11-0) 350 Big Ten 1 2 Iowa (12-1) 336 Big Ten 2 3 Iowa State (12-2) 313 Big 12 4 4 Ohio State (11-1) 304 Big Ten 6 5 Cornell (9-2) 290 EIWA 5 6 Michigan (9-2) 285 Big Ten 3 7 NC State (11-1) 259 ACC 8 8 Missouri (6-2) 243 Big 12 9 9 Virginia Tech (7-3) 242 ACC 7 10 Nebraska (7-3) 220 Big Ten 11 11 Oklahoma State (9-2) 208 Big 12 10 12 Minnesota (11-2) 194 Big Ten 12 13 Northwestern (5-2) 191 Big Ten 14 14 Northern Iowa (5-3) 148 Big 12 15 15 Wisconsin (7-7) 146 Big Ten 13 16 North Dakota State (8-2) 136 Big 12 16 17 South Dakota State (11-2) 133 Big 12 18 18 Pittsburgh (8-2) 113 ACC 24 19 Arizona State (4-4) 98 Pac-12 17 20 Appalachian State (7-2) 62 SoCon 19 21 Illinois (5-5) 57 Big Ten 20 22 Indiana (7-2) 45 Big Ten 25 23 Rutgers (9-5) 33 Big Ten 23 24 Michigan State (8-5) 30 Big Ten 22 25 Penn (6-4) 26 EIWA NR

Dropped Out : No. 21 Lehigh (6-9). Others Receiving Votes : Lehigh 23, West Virginia 22, Northern Colorado 14, Cal Poly 8, Air Force 5, Stanford 5, Oregon State 4, Columbia 3, Maryland 3, North Carolina 1.