ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoWlh_0kXeembQ00

Penn State continues its streak as the No. 1 team in the NWCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions took down No. 2 Iowa 23-14 on Jan. 27 in the second Bryce Jordan Center dual of the year. There are 10 other Big Ten teams in the top-25 including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Northwestern, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 21 Illinois, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 24 Michigan State.

Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings .

NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll January 31, 2023

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous
1 Penn State (14) (11-0) 350 Big Ten 1
2 Iowa (12-1) 336 Big Ten 2
3 Iowa State (12-2) 313 Big 12 4
4 Ohio State (11-1) 304 Big Ten 6
5 Cornell (9-2) 290 EIWA 5
6 Michigan (9-2) 285 Big Ten 3
7 NC State (11-1) 259 ACC 8
8 Missouri (6-2) 243 Big 12 9
9 Virginia Tech (7-3) 242 ACC 7
10 Nebraska (7-3) 220 Big Ten 11
11 Oklahoma State (9-2) 208 Big 12 10
12 Minnesota (11-2) 194 Big Ten 12
13 Northwestern (5-2) 191 Big Ten 14
14 Northern Iowa (5-3) 148 Big 12 15
15 Wisconsin (7-7) 146 Big Ten 13
16 North Dakota State (8-2) 136 Big 12 16
17 South Dakota State (11-2) 133 Big 12 18
18 Pittsburgh (8-2) 113 ACC 24
19 Arizona State (4-4) 98 Pac-12 17
20 Appalachian State (7-2) 62 SoCon 19
21 Illinois (5-5) 57 Big Ten 20
22 Indiana (7-2) 45 Big Ten 25
23 Rutgers (9-5) 33 Big Ten 23
24 Michigan State (8-5) 30 Big Ten 22
25 Penn (6-4) 26 EIWA NR

Dropped Out : No. 21 Lehigh (6-9). Others Receiving Votes : Lehigh 23, West Virginia 22, Northern Colorado 14, Cal Poly 8, Air Force 5, Stanford 5, Oregon State 4, Columbia 3, Maryland 3, North Carolina 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

State College ball field damaged, police looking for answers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s input after a State College ball field was damaged. Sometime between Saturday, Jan. 28, and Monday, Jan. 30, someone trespassed and drove a vehicle through the ball field along Balmoral Drive, State College police wrote in a news release. The ball field sustained “substantial turf […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
7K+
Followers
214
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy