New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 3-5

Carnival capers get cracking as krewe cavort. Meanwhile, Black History Month kicks off in Kenner. Eight, count 'em, eight Carnival parades will wind their way through the greater metropolitan area this weekend. TITANS rolls in Slidell Friday at 6:30 p.m., while KREWE BOHEME marches through Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. POSEIDON hits the road in Slidell Saturday at 6 p.m. and KREWE DU VIEUX meanders the Marigny and Quarter at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, LITTLE RASCALS marches in Metairie at noon, ANTHEIA in Slidell at 1 p.m. the shoebox sensation 'TIT REX at 4:30 p.m. in the Marigny and KREWEDELUSION, 6:45 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Galatoire auction raises $229,950 for Mardi Gras lunch

The annual Mardi Gras Table Auction for spots at Galatoire's on the Friday before Fat Tuesday raised $229,950 recently at the famed temple of Creole cuisine on Bourbon Street. One of the hottest spots in Carnival isn't even on the traditional parade route, though several walking groups stroll by its famed windows. The lunch is a coveted culinary celebration that is so in demand, the Galatoire's Foundation auctions the seats to raise funds for charitable organizations in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bayou St. John cottage is loaded with light and with character for $1.6M

The historic neighborhood of Bayou St. John is architecturally one of the most eclectic and interesting areas of the Crescent City. From Creole cottages to Craftsman havens, antebellum manses to contemporary conversions, the area is a mélange of styles, with a selection of eateries and grocers close at hand. City Park and the verdant spaces around Bayou St. John are within easy walking distance.
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

Country living, Uptown luxury and more available under $1.5 million

The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

