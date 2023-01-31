Carnival capers get cracking as krewe cavort. Meanwhile, Black History Month kicks off in Kenner. Eight, count 'em, eight Carnival parades will wind their way through the greater metropolitan area this weekend. TITANS rolls in Slidell Friday at 6:30 p.m., while KREWE BOHEME marches through Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. POSEIDON hits the road in Slidell Saturday at 6 p.m. and KREWE DU VIEUX meanders the Marigny and Quarter at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, LITTLE RASCALS marches in Metairie at noon, ANTHEIA in Slidell at 1 p.m. the shoebox sensation 'TIT REX at 4:30 p.m. in the Marigny and KREWEDELUSION, 6:45 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO