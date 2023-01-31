Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 3-5
Carnival capers get cracking as krewe cavort. Meanwhile, Black History Month kicks off in Kenner. Eight, count 'em, eight Carnival parades will wind their way through the greater metropolitan area this weekend. TITANS rolls in Slidell Friday at 6:30 p.m., while KREWE BOHEME marches through Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. POSEIDON hits the road in Slidell Saturday at 6 p.m. and KREWE DU VIEUX meanders the Marigny and Quarter at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, LITTLE RASCALS marches in Metairie at noon, ANTHEIA in Slidell at 1 p.m. the shoebox sensation 'TIT REX at 4:30 p.m. in the Marigny and KREWEDELUSION, 6:45 p.m.
NOLA.com
The route of Sunday’s krewedelusion Mardi Gras parade revealed at last
With only days to spare, krewedelusion has released the route of its march through the Marigny and French Quarter that begins at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Royal Street, proceeds to the French Quarter, then circulates back to Frenchmen Street. The...
NOLA.com
Businesses grumble as Krewe du Vieux parade skips Frenchmen Street in 2023
On Monday, as the city officially announced that all major Uptown parades were being returned to their normal routes, word spread of the apparent disruption of a small but popular downtown parade. When the Krewe du Vieux revealed its 2023 route from the lower Marigny to the Central Business District,...
NOLA.com
Frustrated Krewe du Vieux says City Hall gave them ‘non-options’ for 2023’s parade route
Krewe du Vieux captains say the city was “inflexible” while negotiating their parade route this year and wouldn't give them clear answers to their questions regarding the route. The krewe learned Jan. 30 that its route for the Feb. 4 parade this year excludes several blocks that have...
NOLA.com
Galatoire auction raises $229,950 for Mardi Gras lunch
The annual Mardi Gras Table Auction for spots at Galatoire's on the Friday before Fat Tuesday raised $229,950 recently at the famed temple of Creole cuisine on Bourbon Street. One of the hottest spots in Carnival isn't even on the traditional parade route, though several walking groups stroll by its famed windows. The lunch is a coveted culinary celebration that is so in demand, the Galatoire's Foundation auctions the seats to raise funds for charitable organizations in the city.
NOLA.com
Al Copeland liked his restaurants 'cold, dark and loud.' The next generation brings new ideas.
The fried chicken with biscuits and red beans at Copeland’s of New Orleans are each a bit different from Popeyes, but their recipes were set by the same hand and they aren’t changing anytime soon. The artichoke and spinach dip with fried bow tie pasta screams throwback dish but remains a top seller and isn’t going anywhere either.
NOLA.com
Bayou St. John cottage is loaded with light and with character for $1.6M
The historic neighborhood of Bayou St. John is architecturally one of the most eclectic and interesting areas of the Crescent City. From Creole cottages to Craftsman havens, antebellum manses to contemporary conversions, the area is a mélange of styles, with a selection of eateries and grocers close at hand. City Park and the verdant spaces around Bayou St. John are within easy walking distance.
NOLA.com
Latin American breakfast, comfort food propel Metairie tortilla shop from crisis to growth
The pliant, fresh corn tortillas might only be a few hours off the press when they join a plate of spicy chorizo, eggs and plantains for one breakfast dish. Some of the same tortillas are bundled tightly around shredded chicken and fried for Honduran tacos. More are cut into triangles as the basis for nachos dripping queso.
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
NOLA.com
Airlifted from Vietnam as a toddler, New Orleans filmmaker explores search for biological parents
Saran Bynum, an artist and filmmaker who lives in New Orleans, knew at an early age that she was adopted. But it was years before she set out to find her biological parents, a Black American man and Vietnamese woman. Now, Bynum has created a film, shot in New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Country living, Uptown luxury and more available under $1.5 million
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NOLA.com
Shar Pei puppy named Toby dognapped from Lakeview home during burglary; $1,300 reward offered
A 3-month-old Shar Pei puppy named "Toby" was stolen from a Lakeview home during a burglary on Monday. Toby's worried owner, Scott Elston, The Humane Society of Louisiana and an anonymous donor are offering a $1,300 reward for Toby's safe return. "I'm really devastated," Elston said Thursday. "That was my...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves 'padlock' ordinance, gun penalty and NOPD hiring audit
In a series of moves aimed at chipping away at the city's crime problem, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday passed measures directed at nuisance businesses, the parents of kids who bring guns to school and illegal dumping, while also asking for an auditor to take a close look at police recruiting.
