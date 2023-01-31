ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
kurv.com

Construction Continues On Texas-Mexico Border Wall

Texas is continuing construction of the border wall that the Biden administration has abandoned. Gov. Greg Abbott admits it’s not cheap, costing about 25-million-dollars per mile. He spoke on Monday in the border town of San Benito, where another section is being erected.
southarkansassun.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Clear Support for a “School Choice” Policy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his clear support for a “school choice” policy on Tuesday and said that the state needs to create an education savings account program. Education is the topmost priority of the state lawmaker in Texas. This time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made his support clear on the “school choice” policy on Tuesday and also said that the state needs to create an education savings account.
everythinglubbock.com

Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals

LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
LoneStar 92

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
Reform Austin

Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go

Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Comptroller, other agencies urge stakeholders to prepare for lesser prairie-chicken endangered designation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a recent decision by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to delay implementing a final rule listing the lesser prairie-chicken as an endangered species, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar advised those who will be impacted by the listing, including private landowners and stakeholders in energy and agriculture, to use the extra time to prepare.
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texans split on removing Confederate holidays, CRT in colleges, poll finds

A new study sought to gauge public opinion among Texans on a range of controversial topics that may find their way onto the state legislative docket this year, such as gender-affirming care for children and the definition of marriage in the Texas Constitution. The poll from the Hobby School of...
