Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
SB Nation
Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report
According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Fernandez, Marcel Sabitzer and new FPL prices revealed
Enzo Fernandez is the record Premier League signing and could make his Chelsea debut on Friday against Fulham.Fantasy Premier League players will be assessing whether to add the Argentina international, with GW22 kicking off early.With Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal and the enormous investment made in the World Cup winner, just a few training sessions and Fernandez could tempt Graham Potter into starting him against the Whites.At just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap option and with three goals and seven assists across 26 Liga and Champions League group stage and qualifying matches for Benfica, there is certainly potential value here.The...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Best XI of free transfers your club can snap up for nothing from today including former record Premier League signing
THERE are plenty of free transfer still available for YOUR club to snap up. And these guys could definitely do a good job. The transfer window slammed shut yesterday as the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United wrapped up big deals. However, free agents are still able to sign...
SB Nation
Enzo Fernández already has one thing in common with Chelsea legend Papy Djilobodji
Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!. What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.
Big-spending Chelsea wrapping up busy end to transfer window
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Carlos Gruezo as Designated Player
Carlos Gruezo has completed his return to Major League Soccer, signing as a Designated Player (DP) with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Ecuador international midfielder has signed a three-year deal through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, joining fellow midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza as the Quakes' third DP.
Is there a salary cap in MLS?
All you need to know about the complicated world of the MLS salary cap.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
FOX Sports
LAFC signs defender Sergi Palencia from Saint-Étienne
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia on Thursday to a two-year contract through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Palencia is joining the defending Major League Soccer champions from Saint-Étienne in France's Ligue 2. His deal with LAFC includes a contract option for 2025.
90min
