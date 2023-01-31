ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Enzo Fernandez, Marcel Sabitzer and new FPL prices revealed

Enzo Fernandez is the record Premier League signing and could make his Chelsea debut on Friday against Fulham.Fantasy Premier League players will be assessing whether to add the Argentina international, with GW22 kicking off early.With Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal and the enormous investment made in the World Cup winner, just a few training sessions and Fernandez could tempt Graham Potter into starting him against the Whites.At just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap option and with three goals and seven assists across 26 Liga and Champions League group stage and qualifying matches for Benfica, there is certainly potential value here.The...
Enzo Fernández already has one thing in common with Chelsea legend Papy Djilobodji

Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!. What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Carlos Gruezo as Designated Player

Carlos Gruezo has completed his return to Major League Soccer, signing as a Designated Player (DP) with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Ecuador international midfielder has signed a three-year deal through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, joining fellow midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza as the Quakes' third DP.
LAFC signs defender Sergi Palencia from Saint-Étienne

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia on Thursday to a two-year contract through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Palencia is joining the defending Major League Soccer champions from Saint-Étienne in France's Ligue 2. His deal with LAFC includes a contract option for 2025.
