Glendale, AZ

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy to open Glendale location

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

A Glendale site will be among three new Valley locations for Over Easy in 2023.

The local breakfast restaurant will open in Glendale, Chandler and Tempe.

The Glendale location, at 6728 W. Deer Valley Road, is scheduled to open in late summer, according to a news release. With these additions, there will be 14 Over Easy locations throughout Arizona, including Flagstaff.

All three new locations will offer indoor and outdoor patio seating.

The Over Easy team will hire dozens of employees at each location for full-time and part-time positions, ranging from hosts and servers to managers and cooks. Click here to learn more about employment opportunities.

Over Easy has been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Best Thing I Ever Ate,” and Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.”

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

