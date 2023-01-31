'Bowie & Glass: A Symphonic Tribute'

Think you’re going to sit quietly at a standard classical music performance? Think again.

Other audiences who’ve attended “Bowie and Glass: A Symphonic Tribute” leapt to their feet, whooping and cheering in delight.

“The response was better than for anything else I’ve done,” said conductor Matt Wardell, Reilly Arts Center artistic director and music director of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. “People said it was incredible and, I think, learned there might be more kinds of music they’d like.”

With Wardell conducting, Southwest Florida Symphony teams up with seven members of the pop Voltron Collective, in a breakthrough concert that mashes up works by the unlikeliest buddies in modern music.

Shapeshifting showman David Bowie, who experimented with alter egos like Ziggy Stardust and Major Tom, and minimalist composer Philip Glass, who collaborated with the likes of Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt and Leonard Cohen, became mutual admirers.

Composer John Adams once said of Glass’ music, “The great thing about (it) is the total bleed-through of, if you want to call it that, high or low, popular versus art.”

When a young Bowie and a self-described “non-musician,” producer Brian Eno, first heard Glass’ experimental music in 1971, they were mesmerized. By the end of the decade, they’d create the Glass-inspired electronic-music masterwork "Berlin Trilogy," comprising Bowie’s albums “Low,” “Heroes” and “Lodger.”

Glass, in turn, was so impressed with their work that he spun three of his symphonies — "Symphony No. 1" ("Low") "No. 4" ("Heroes") and "No. 12" ("Lodger") — off the albums. Tributes of tributes, if you will.

“Bowie and Glass: A Symphonic Tribute,” is a one-of-a-kind tribute to both tributes.

It interweaves Bowie “Heroes” songs one by one with the movements from Glass’ "Symphony No. 4," (“Heroes"), that they inspired, plus surprise Bowie hits like “Let’s Dance” and “Fame.”