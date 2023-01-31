ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

'Bowie & Glass: A Symphonic Tribute'

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPwvw_0kXeegJ400

Think you’re going to sit quietly at a standard classical music performance? Think again.

Other audiences who’ve attended “Bowie and Glass: A Symphonic Tribute” leapt to their feet, whooping and cheering in delight.

“The response was better than for anything else I’ve done,” said conductor Matt Wardell, Reilly Arts Center artistic director and music director of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. “People said it was incredible and, I think, learned there might be more kinds of music they’d like.”

With Wardell conducting, Southwest Florida Symphony teams up with seven members of the pop Voltron Collective, in a breakthrough concert that mashes up works by the unlikeliest buddies in modern music.

Shapeshifting showman David Bowie, who experimented with alter egos like Ziggy Stardust and Major Tom, and minimalist composer Philip Glass, who collaborated with the likes of Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt and Leonard Cohen, became mutual admirers.

Composer John Adams once said of Glass’ music, “The great thing about (it) is the total bleed-through of, if you want to call it that, high or low, popular versus art.”

When a young Bowie and a self-described “non-musician,” producer Brian Eno, first heard Glass’ experimental music in 1971, they were mesmerized. By the end of the decade, they’d create the Glass-inspired electronic-music masterwork "Berlin Trilogy," comprising Bowie’s albums “Low,” “Heroes” and “Lodger.”

Glass, in turn, was so impressed with their work that he spun three of his symphonies — "Symphony No. 1" ("Low") "No. 4" ("Heroes") and "No. 12" ("Lodger") — off the albums. Tributes of tributes, if you will.

“Bowie and Glass: A Symphonic Tribute,” is a one-of-a-kind tribute to both tributes.

It interweaves Bowie “Heroes” songs one by one with the movements from Glass’ "Symphony No. 4," (“Heroes"), that they inspired, plus surprise Bowie hits like “Let’s Dance” and “Fame.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Ten concerts not to miss

And you don’t have to travel to Tampa or Orlando to experience the euphoria of a live performance by a renowned artist. Rock ‘n’ roll and country music legends—as well as two tribute bands—are performing in Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties in upcoming months. Mark your calendar and don’t miss these spectacular performances:
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

On the Scene | February 2023

A guide to our favorite monthly happenings and can’t-miss events. Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath headlines an energetic tribute to the King and partners with other artists for tributes to Buddy Holly, the Blues Brothers, Frank Sinatra and others. The show will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County. Tickets are $15-$100. See habitatocala.org/elvisconcert for more info.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Building a public play area for everyone

Think about children who, through no fault of their own, cannot fully participate with others at playtime. The sense of isolation and of feeling left-out that they experience keeps children from developing bonds with their peers. That’s the issue for those with physical disabilities, as well as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Silver Springs: Yesterday and today

A former swimsuit model upstaged the ancient artifacts on display in the fourth-grade classroom of the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center last Saturday. In the pictures and postcards spread out across tables in the Silver Springs State Park classroom, a fresh-faced blonde posed on land and underwater in Marion County’s famous patch of Old Florida paradise.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!

Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Feeding the mind and body

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is not only an iconic destination in Ocala, it also serves as place of learning through hands-on classes such as Cast Iron Cooking and Historic Homesteading. On the evening of Jan. 28, a group of eager participants gathered behind the park’s visitor center to...
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Mouth watering Philly cheesesteaks and more

Father and son Joe and Josh Glendye fell into food service at a young age. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Joe would go to his grandmother’s house and make homemade pies and cakes with her. “Thinking back on it, she’s the reason I really got into making food,” Joe says....
EUSTIS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Ski Beach Bar & Restaurant Soft Opening

The highly anticipated Ski Beach Bar & Restaurant, 21 Dozier Circle in Leesburg, was celebrated by dozens of guests at its soft opening on November 28. Guests sampled some of the restaurant’s delicious Florisiana cuisine—a fusion of Cajun, Creole, low country, barbecue, and Spanish flavors—while relishing the view of Lake Harris, the venue’s gorgeous backdrop.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ducks On Lake Amethyst In Ocala

These ducks were floating on Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Selling Real Estate With Super Powers

Tasha and Michael Osbourne and the co-founders and leaders of Ocala’s Premier Sotheby’s International Realty—the Powerhouse Couple who sold $42 million in 2022. “What makes the Ocala team of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty extraordinary is our ability to deliver a luxury experience at every price point,” says Tasha. “We take great pride in using our expertise, resources and international global connections to perfectly unite extraordinary places with the discerning buyers who will cherish them as we do.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Citrus County Schools hosting career fair

LECANTO, Fla. — The Citrus County School District is holding a career fair. The job fair is taking place Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Conference Center in Lecanto. The career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy