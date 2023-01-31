ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

9th Annual Cracker Fair is a celebration of Florida's past

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Presented by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, the annual Cracker Fair is their gift to the community on Feb. 11 at Pioneer Plaza in Englewood.

The fair is a fundraiser for community programs and their mission to preserve the fascinating history of the Lemon Bay area.

There will be cracker whip demonstrations, animals from the Peace River Wildlife Center, food vendors, authors, artists, crafts and a lemon dessert baking contest sponsored by the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club.

Enjoy live entertainment by John Tuff &amp; Friends, James Hawkins, Vinyl Recall and Gottfried Creek.

Admission is free.

WHAT IS A CRACKER?

For the past nineteen years Englewood has been celebrating Old Florida with a "Cracker" Fair. This year the tradition continues. It is said the term "Cracker" comes from the cracking of the whip which Florida cow hunters used to herd cattle. Florida was the first cattle producing state in America. In the early 1500s Spanish conquistadors landed on the shores of Florida and attempted to colonize the area. They were thwarted and attacked by Native Americans. The colonists abandoned their quest, leaving behind horses, hogs and Andalusian cattle they had brought by ship: this was the first livestock in North America.

The Florida livestock bred and ran wild for centuries. Prior to the Civil War, a rugged brand of individual settled along Florida’s central corridor. They relied on bullwhips to flush cows out of the palmetto scrub. They used 10-to-12-foot-long whips made of braided leather. The snaps of these whips would break the sound barrier making a loud crack. Thus these early settlers became known as Cracker Cowmen, Cow Hunters, or Florida Crackers. They provided food for the Confederate soldiers during the Civil War and also rounded up cattle for shipment to Cuba. The Cubans loved Florida beef and paid for the cattle with gold doubloons. Today the term Cracker is used to refer to anyone who is a true native Floridian.

Comments / 2

 

