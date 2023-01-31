Punta Gorda Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s 'Symphony No. 1'

The Punta Gorda Symphony features Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 1" on Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Renowned pieces by Richard Wagner, Anton Dvořák and Manuel de Falla will round out Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti’s program.

The evening begins with Wagner’s "Die Meistersinger, Act 1 Prelude," which was an immediate success when first performed in 1868. Characterized by great pomp and splendor, the "Prelude" is notable for its complex textures, rich harmonies and orchestration.

Dvořák’s "Serenade in D Minor" is the next piece on the program. Also known as "Serenade for Wind Instruments," it was composed in 1878 in just two weeks. The darkly rich sonorities echo Mozart’s lovely serenades written a century earlier, while creating a uniquely Czech-sounding work.

Written by one of Spain’s greatest composers of the early 20th century, de Falla’s "El Amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance" is full of Spanish inflections and guitar-like textures, as well as a relentless and frenetic energy. De Falla achieves a fusion of poetry, asceticism and ardor that represents the spirit of Spain at its purest.

The evening concludes with one of Tchaikovsky’s personal favorites, his "Symphony No. 1," also known as “Winter Daydreams.” This piece is characterized by charming melodies and vivid orchestration and concludes with exhilarating orchestral fireworks.