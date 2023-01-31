Time-travel back with tribute to Styx and Boston

One Boston fan posted such an ode to his favorite '70s and '80s arena-rock band that you could picture the wreath of incense encircling his head.

“Listening now, these songs bring back memories forgotten, both good and bad, friends that are no longer here,” the fan said. “These songs shaped who we are today. ... If we could go back I know you would drop what you’re doing and get on that bus. Appreciate your memories and never stop listening to this stuff. ... It’s the soundtrack to our lives.”

Fans of Styx, too, have a near-sacred bond with the still-active Chicago band that helped coin the terms “power ballad” and “AOR" (album-oriented rock).

Now you can drop what you’re doing, get back on that bus, and keep on listening to the sweet sounds of Styx and Boston’s chiming multitracked guitars and vocals.

The Destiny of Rock show will deliver both bands — Renegade as Styx and Smokin’ as Boston — in one big tribute at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.

Styx fans will hear hits that still dominate classic-rock radio, including “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade” and “Lady.”

“But Boston seems to get the crowd really energized,” said Frank Vestry, vocalist for the five-year-old ensemble. “So we do that in the second segment.”

Expect all of Boston’s biggest hits, including “More Than a Feeling,” “Hitch a Ride,” “Amanda” and many more.

“One of the hardest bands to pay tribute to is Boston,” Vestry added. “They have those massive soaring vocals, amazing harmonies, layered signature guitar and dynamic keyboard effects. Yet, even with only five of us, we all sing, and I have a high range, so we can simulate that big multitrack studio sound live.”