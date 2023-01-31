ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mattie Jackson Selecman, Alan Jackson's Daughter, Debuts New Podcast

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHlkb_0kXeeZ4r00
Photo: Getty Images

Mattie Jackson Selecman — author and speaker who is also country legend Alan Jackson ’s eldest daughter — is diving into “personal stories and humorous encounters” through her new podcast, In Joy Life with Mattie Jackson . The author and speaker debuted the new show on Tuesday morning (January 31) with the first two episodes.

“Here’s the thing - life is tough and it can leave us feeling pretty broken at times,” Mattie’s faith-based podcast description reads. “But you don’t have to LIVE broken.”

Through In Joy Life , Mattie speaks “with inspiring authors, musicians, and entrepreneurs to uncover how they’re chasing the good in life and why they’re intentionally choosing joy even when life has knocked them down. Through personal stories and humorous encounters, these conversations are like sitting down with life-long friends – friends whose own courage to live joyfully will equip and encourage you to do the same. No matter the hurt you’ve experienced or what unknowns may lie ahead, there IS joy waiting for you - right here, right now. And Mattie is here to help you find it.”

Mattie begins In Joy Life with Annie F. Downs , an author, podcast host and speaker based in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo talk about “loving your life right where you are (even if you don’t like where you are), the joy of dreaming with God and leaning to want well,” and “the spiritual growth and healing power of having fun as adults,” throughout the inaugural episode.

Next, Mattie sits down with power couple and athletes Shawn Johnson and Andrew East , teaming up to discuss: “Conflict isn’t something to race through; it can be a tool to facilitate more honesty, tenderness, generosity, and intimacy in relationships;” “Joy with toddlers (or in any exhausting season) is possible when you embrace the chaos and remember it for what it is – temporary;” and “Don’t be afraid to learn as you go. Don’t rush the process of marriage (and life). Steps 1-4 should come before step 5.”

Find In Joy Life with Mattie Jackson on iHeartRadio here .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space

Josh Hall clapped back at an Instagram user, writing that their comment was "insulting" to some Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram. Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool. A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
People

Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Tyla

Sweet meaning behind Molly-Mae’s daughter’s unique name

Molly-Mae Hague finally put fans out of their misery by sharing her and Tommy Fury's name for their new baby girl this week. And now, the adorable meanings behind the name have been revealed. The former Love Island stars teased fans over what they were set to call their bundle...
allthatsinteresting.com

Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32

Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
E! News

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

212K+
Followers
24K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy