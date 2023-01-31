Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
click orlando
17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide
Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
cw34.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in South Florida. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Reward offered for info about Lakeland mass shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in the shooting that injured 10 people. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a briefing Monday evening. He said officers were called to an […]
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
Mysuncoast.com
Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Lakeland say that they believe they have found the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Monday that injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor held a press conference in Lakeland Tuesday on the investigation. Authorities say they found a dark blue Nissan they believe is related to the investigation.
Pregnant Woman Found Dead Next To Car With Sleeping 23-Month-Old Son Inside
22-year-old Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant, died in what the Tampa Police Department believes to be a 'targeted attack.'
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured
"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Police Chief Sam Taylor said. "I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time."
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Lakeland shooting leaves 10 injured, suspects at large
Lakeland police are investigating after multiple people were shot on Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0