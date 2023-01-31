ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL
crete

Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFLA

Reward offered for info about Lakeland mass shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in the shooting that injured 10 people. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor held a briefing Monday evening. He said officers were called to an […]
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Lakeland say that they believe they have found the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Monday that injured 11 people. Police Chief Sam Taylor held a press conference in Lakeland Tuesday on the investigation. Authorities say they found a dark blue Nissan they believe is related to the investigation.
LAKELAND, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL

