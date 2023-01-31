ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Shabazz files to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Abdul-Hakim Shabazz officially announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Indianapolis. The local attorney and conservative political commentator filed paperwork on Thursday to run as a Republican in the May primary. “After forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
PENDLETON, IN
Current Publishing

Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel

The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

