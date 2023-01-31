Read full article on original website
Children's Museum welcomes home youth poet for Black History Month performance
INDIANAPOLIS — Alyssa Gaines wrote her first poem when she was in third grade for an assignment and chose to write about the color black. A decade later, Gaines serves as the 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate. According to its website, the National Youth Poet Laureate Program "celebrates our...
Art & Soul festival kicks off Black History Month in Indianapolis
Art & Soul, a staple in the art community of Indianapolis will highlight black art, music, dance, and literature at several events in February.
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
Valentine's Day Dinner Dance in Indianapolis, IN
Hit the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom with your boo this V-Day.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects 2 strangers decades later in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
Interested in becoming a nurse? Check out this event Wednesday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana needs more nurses, and two organizations have partnered to help fill the need in Hoosier hospitals. Ascension St. Vincent and Marian University are bringing back the "Come Explore Nursing" event Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The free,...
2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
Professor claims Indiana University fired him for bringing racism to forefront
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new lawsuit says Indiana University breached its contract with a former executive vice chancellor and professor of communication, and violated First Amendment rights and their own whistleblower policy after Mark McPhail shared concerns on racism within his department. McPhail said, “The data shows that there...
Shabazz files to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Abdul-Hakim Shabazz officially announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Indianapolis. The local attorney and conservative political commentator filed paperwork on Thursday to run as a Republican in the May primary. “After forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in...
IndyGo announces 38th Street closure for Purple Line construction; community outreach events
INDIANAPOLIS — A stretch of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland avenues will be closed for 130 days as part of construction for IndyGo’s Purple Line. IndyGo stated the construction will be for roadway and drainage improvements. One eastbound lane will remain open while the westbound lanes of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland will […]
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected Speakeasy
In the 1920s and 1930s, Indianapolis played stomping grounds for a number of notorious gangsters -- most famouslyJohn Dillinger -- and the city is now home to numerous speakeasy-inspired establishments.
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
Working together: Paws & Think programs aim to benefit people, pups at the same time
Once Gabbie Rothchild discovered the “abnormally chill” demeanor of her standard poodle, Charlie Brown, she said she decided to look for opportunities to train him as a therapy dog to bring comfort and smiles to the community. An online search led Rothchild, a Carmel resident, to Paws &...
Free dental clinics offered in February for Marion County kids
INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Children's Dental Health Month, the Marion County Public Health Department is hosting free dental clinics in February for kids ages 1 to 18. All fees for the visit will be waived for children in Marion County who are not covered by insurance. Services...
Open house seeks to connect minority construction workers with Indy Parks projects
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is helping connect minority construction workers with opportunities in their own neighborhoods. People were invited to stop by Frederick Douglass Park Wednesday for an open house hiring fair. There are $37 million in construction projects this year, including a new family center at Douglass. "When...
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
