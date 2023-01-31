MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year old woman from Morristown, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Imani Glover is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, with a tattoo on her left wrist (Shantia) and on the back of her neck. She was last seen in 239 West 125 Street, New York, on Jan. 4 and is known to frequent the Newark area, Carroll said.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO