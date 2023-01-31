Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
wrnjradio.com
NJ man arrested for attempt to firebomb synagogue
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A Passaic County man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building...
wrnjradio.com
Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Chile was sentenced on Jan. 25 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating ATV theft in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The Byram Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV. The ATV is believed to have been stolen during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 29 from a residence on Lockwood Avenue, police said. The ATV was...
wrnjradio.com
Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
wrnjradio.com
Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township. On Jan. 27, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 53 after observing a vehicle with dark, after-market window tint, police said. Upon approaching...
wrnjradio.com
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff’s sergeant takes top spot at NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich takes top spot at the NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest. Sergeant Zeich recently competed in the NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which was held at the NYPD Health and Fitness on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
wrnjradio.com
SWAT team disarms barricaded man with Taser after hours long standoff in Somerset County
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A SWAT standoff ended after nearly 6 hours in a Somerset County neighborhood Monday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Jan. 30, at around 9:45 a.m., Bernards Township police were requested to respond to a residence located on Goltra Drive...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities are still searching for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year old woman from Morristown, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Imani Glover is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, with a tattoo on her left wrist (Shantia) and on the back of her neck. She was last seen in 239 West 125 Street, New York, on Jan. 4 and is known to frequent the Newark area, Carroll said.
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
wrnjradio.com
Parents reunite with NJ state troopers who helped deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Some New Jersey state troopers who helped deliver a baby recently got a very happy reunion. The parents and baby Cole stopped by the NJ State Police Hope Barracks as they did earlier this month, except this time it was to thank the troopers.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren selected as First VP of the New Jersey Association of Counties
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – At the annual reorganization meeting of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC), held on Friday, Jan. 27, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren was selected to serve as First Vice President of the organization. The New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) is a...
wrnjradio.com
Saudi Arabian national charged with interstate transportation of stolen school bus
NEW JERSEY – A Saudi Arabian man was charged for transporting a stolen school bus across state lines, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Bader Alzahrani, 22, of Saudi Arabia was charged with one count of receipt of a stolen vehicle and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court, Sellinger said.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown police seek identity of woman who used counterfeit money at CVS
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who used counterfeit money at a business last week. According to Hackettstown police, the incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 between 6:22 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. at CVS, located...
wrnjradio.com
Coming soon to Jefferson Township: Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Residents in the Jefferson Township area will soon have convenient and year-round access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables produced at Alstede Farms, a family-owned and operated farm that has nourished New Jersey families for 40 years. Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms,...
Comments / 0