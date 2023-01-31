ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested in Morris County now faces drug charge

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Passaic County man who was a wanted person has been arrested and is now facing a drug charge, according to police. On Jan. 31, at around 11:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Route 80 east ramp from Route 53 in Denville Township after observing a vehicle being operated with dark, aftermarket window tint, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ man arrested for attempt to firebomb synagogue

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A Passaic County man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb an Essex County synagogue, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating ATV theft in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The Byram Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV. The ATV is believed to have been stolen during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 29 from a residence on Lockwood Avenue, police said. The ATV was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Authorities are still searching for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year old woman from Morristown, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Imani Glover is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, with a tattoo on her left wrist (Shantia) and on the back of her neck. She was last seen in 239 West 125 Street, New York, on Jan. 4 and is known to frequent the Newark area, Carroll said.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Saudi Arabian national charged with interstate transportation of stolen school bus

NEW JERSEY – A Saudi Arabian man was charged for transporting a stolen school bus across state lines, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Bader Alzahrani, 22, of Saudi Arabia was charged with one count of receipt of a stolen vehicle and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court, Sellinger said.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Coming soon to Jefferson Township: Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Residents in the Jefferson Township area will soon have convenient and year-round access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables produced at Alstede Farms, a family-owned and operated farm that has nourished New Jersey families for 40 years. Alstede Fresh at Lindeken Farms,...
CHESTER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy