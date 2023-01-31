GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO