WBKO
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
wcluradio.com
Jeremy Todd Clark
Jeremy Todd Clark, 31 of Morgantown died January 31 at Ohio County Healthcare. The Warren County native was the son of William Kelly Clark (Pam Simmons) who survives and the late Katrina Mae Jones. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Floyd Clark, Jr. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Arthur Henry Dixon, III
Arthur Henry Dixon, III, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Barren Health Care. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Dixon, Jr. and Emilee Jane Michels Dixon. He was a retired security officer from K-Mart. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Gail...
whopam.com
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
wcluradio.com
Sondra Ann Meador
Sondra Ann Meador, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. The Fleming Neon, KY native was a a former employee and manager for Allen County Headstart , co-founder of the Senior Citizens Literacy Program, former employee of Sumitomo and attended White Plains Free Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Ransom T. Holbrook and Thelma Ulysses Manus Larson.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
WBKO
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
wcluradio.com
Paul Stake
Paul Stake, age 61, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glen Ridge, NJ native was born on May 10, 1961 to Ann Guffey Black and the late Gordon Stake, Sr. Paul graduated from Wall High School in Wall Township,...
wcluradio.com
Robert Paul Clapp
Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
wcluradio.com
Terry Wayne Smith
Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
wcluradio.com
Betty Lou Everett Carver
Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co., Caverna Ind. schools close Tuesday
GLASGOW — Two schools in Barren County will be closed Tuesday due to the inclement winter weather. The closures will be a regular snow day with no NTI work required. Barren County Schools said a makeup day will be announced at a later date. “Due to inclement weather, today,...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
wcluradio.com
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith, age 85, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on January 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare. She was born on March 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Charlie Edward and Bertie B. (Matthews) Wisdom. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, and sewing.
wcluradio.com
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 9, 1955 to the late Charles and Mavis Stewart. He was united in marriage for 45 years to Regina Kay Wingfield Stewart who survives.
wcluradio.com
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Walter and Elsie May Spivey Edwards. He is survived by one son: Ricky Wayne Edwards; one daughter Vickey Lynn Edwards;...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa
KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
